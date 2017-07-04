BioSig Technologies Completes Private Placement

Minneapolis, MN, April 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ??BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing the PURE EP(TM) System, a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced the Company closed a private placement with proceeds of $4,349,953.50. Laidlaw & Co (UK) Ltd. in New York served as placement agent.

The Company issued 2,899,974 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share and a half warrant with a 3-year expiration at a cash exercise price of $1.50.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System.

BioSig’s technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market. The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia.

Data from the 2016 HRI Global Opportunities in Medical Devices & Diagnostics report shows the global Electrophysiology (EP) market revenues is expected to grow nearly 10% annually, from currently $4 billion to approximately $6 billion by 2020 with accompanying procedure growth close to 10% annually, from 865,000 patients in 2015 to 1,350,000 in 2020. Procedure growth in the United States alone is projected at an 11.0% annual rate, from 250,000 in 2015 to 422,000 in 2020; accompanied by an 11.7% growth in revenues, from $1.85 billion in 2015 to $3.220 billion in 2020.

BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System. The company has achieved proof of concept validation and tested its prototype at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Cardiac Arrhythmia Center, and has performed pre-clinical studies at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Mount Sinai Hospital in NY. The company continues to perform research and development studies in the form of an Advanced Research Program at Mayo Clinic which began in June 2016. Other prestigious cardiac arrhythmia centers including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland also play an important role in the PURE EP technology.

