KFx Medical Announces Another And Third License Of Its Knotless Double Row Patents

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KFx Medical, LLC announced that it has entered into a license agreement
with CONMED Corporation - CNMD (NASDAQ)
relating to its patents used in knotless double row rotator cuff repair.
Under the agreement, CONMED and its affiliates will have the right to
promote the use of products and techniques for knotless double row
rotator cuff repair as claimed in US Patent number 7,585,311 and related
patents and applications for the life of those patents. Approximately
one-third of more than 400,000 rotator cuff repairs in the United States
utilize the technique to achieve an anatomic reattachment of tendon.
Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.
“We are proud to have our innovation recognized by CONMED. Previously we
announced our licensing agreements with Smith
& Nephew, Inc. and Mitek, a Johnson & Johnson Company for the
same patents. I am pleased with the licensing arrangement with these
three world leaders and knowing KFx’s valuable double row knotless
rotator cuff technology will reach even more patients,” indicated Tate
Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer.
About KFx Medical, LLC
KFx Medical LLC was founded in 2003 to develop products for tissue
fixation in a variety of orthopedic surgical procedures performed on the
shoulder, knee, foot, and ankle. KFx provides simple systems for
orthopedic surgeons focused on sports medicine. The company is privately
held. Investors include Alloy
Ventures, Charter
Life Sciences, Arboretum
Ventures, Montreux
Equity Partners, and MB
Venture Partners.