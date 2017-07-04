KFx Medical Announces Another And Third License Of Its Knotless Double Row Patents

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KFx Medical, LLC announced that it has entered into a license agreement with CONMED Corporation - CNMD (NASDAQ) relating to its patents used in knotless double row rotator cuff repair.

Under the agreement, CONMED and its affiliates will have the right to promote the use of products and techniques for knotless double row rotator cuff repair as claimed in US Patent number 7,585,311 and related patents and applications for the life of those patents. Approximately one-third of more than 400,000 rotator cuff repairs in the United States utilize the technique to achieve an anatomic reattachment of tendon.

Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

“We are proud to have our innovation recognized by CONMED. Previously we announced our licensing agreements with Smith & Nephew, Inc. and Mitek, a Johnson & Johnson Company for the same patents. I am pleased with the licensing arrangement with these three world leaders and knowing KFx’s valuable double row knotless rotator cuff technology will reach even more patients,” indicated Tate Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About KFx Medical, LLC

KFx Medical LLC was founded in 2003 to develop products for tissue fixation in a variety of orthopedic surgical procedures performed on the shoulder, knee, foot, and ankle. KFx provides simple systems for orthopedic surgeons focused on sports medicine. The company is privately held. Investors include Alloy Ventures, Charter Life Sciences, Arboretum Ventures, Montreux Equity Partners, and MB Venture Partners.