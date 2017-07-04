SpineGuard Raises €2 Million Of Fresh Equity Finance

PARIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpineGuard
(FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets
disposable medical devices designed to make spine surgery safer, has
announced the completion of a €2 million round of fresh equity.
“Following the
successful launch of PediGuard Threaded and the first surgeries
performed with our DSG™ integration module for ‘single-step’ screw
insertion, these new proceeds will enable SpineGuard to reinforce DSG™
technology’s position as standard of care. I would like to warmly thank
all those who subscribed to this equity round.”
These proceeds will be used to support SpineGuard’s growth strategy:
accelerate the adoption of its smart drilling devices for spine fusion
and the development of innovations derived from its proprietary DSG™
technology platform.
|
There were two steps for this round of fresh equity finance:
|
i)
|
|
|
|
Round 1 in favor of a limited number of European institutional
investors
|
ii)
|
|
|
|
Round 2 in favor of certain managers, directors or consultants of
the Company
Pierre Jérôme, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: “Following the
successful launch of PediGuard Threaded and the first surgeries
performed with our DSG™ integration module for ‘single-step’ screw
insertion, these new proceeds will enable SpineGuard to reinforce DSG™
technology’s position as standard of care. I would like to warmly thank
all those who subscribed to this equity round.”
Terms of the equity funding
488,190 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.20 Euros each have
been created of which:
451,250 new ordinary shares issued in favor of a limited number of
institutional investors in accordance with resolution #23 of the
Extraordinary Shareholders meeting held on the 25th of June
2015 and in compliance with article L. 411-2 II of the French Monetary
Code (Code monétaire et financier);
36,940 new ordinary shares issued in favor of certain managers,
directors or consultants of the Company in compliance with the
categories listed under resolution #10 of Extraordinary Shareholders
meeting held on May 11, 2016, and in compliance with article L.225-138
of the French Code of commerce;
The issue price of the new shares is 4.00 euros per share, representing
a discount of 9.37% to the weighted average share price of the last 20
days of trading prior to the funding;
The clearing and settlement (règlement-livraison) should take
place by April 12, 2017.
A shareholder holding 1% of the Company’s shares prior to the equity
funding that would participate to it would end with 0.91%.
Use of proceeds
The net proceeds strengthen SpineGuard’s financial resources, open up
additional sources of funding and with its already existing resources1
will fund the implementation of its strategy, in particular:
- To reinforce its primary commercial focus on the US market and support
certain geographies with strong potential for sales of the DSG™
technology;
- Business Development activities to sign new partnerships with
the spine industry for co-developing other DSG™ Smart Screws;
- To broaden its proprietary technology offerings to new applications
and functions (combination with surgical robots, bone quality
measurement, entry point determination) as well as new surgical fields
beyond spine (joint reconstruction, trauma, maxilla facial or dental).
Listing of the new shares
The new shares will bear the same rights than existing shares. They will
list on Alternext Paris under the same ISIN code as the existing shares
FR0011464452. The new shares should be listed and available for trade on
Alternext Paris on April 10, 2017.
Once the equity funding is complete, the total number of issued shares
will be 5,601,215.
Pursuant article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des
Marches Financiers (AMF), this operation does not require a prospectus
submitted to the approval of the AMF.
SwissLife Banque Privée acted as sole manager and book runner for this
equity funding.
Next financial press release: 2016 Half-year revenue: July 6, 2017
About SpineGuard®
Co-founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane
Bette, SpineGuard’s mission is to make spine surgery Co-founded in 2009
in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard’s
mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital
technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to
establish its proprietary DSG™ (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as
the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw
placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the
first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion,
Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical
Engineer. It is the world’s first and only handheld device capable of
alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over
50,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG
enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and
scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that
PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard
is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic
partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the
development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in
San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.
Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United
States as they have not been and will not be registered under the
Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and
SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in
the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the
information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale
of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
exemption from registration.
1 The Company had €1,804k of cash at hand, is planning to
receive €230k for French CIR 2016 and, under certain conditions starting
30 Sep.2017, can draw the third tranche of IPF loan for € 1,500k (refer
to Note 17 of “2016 Rapport financier of the company)