ConMed (CNMD) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On April 26, 2017

UTICA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) today announced that it will
report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 after
the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The Company’s management
will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the
results.
To participate in the conference call, dial 844-889-7792 (domestic) or
661-378-9936 (international) and enter the passcode 4521460.
This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the
“Investors” section of CONMED's web site at www.conmed.com.
The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site
approximately one hour after the end of the call.
A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on
Wednesday, April 26, 2017, until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10,
2017. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or
404-537-3406 (international) and enter the passcode 4521460.
About CONMED Corporation
CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices
and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products
are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties,
including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and
gastroenterology. CONMED has a direct selling presence in 17 countries,
and international sales constitute approximately 50% of the Company’s
total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company employs
approximately 3,300 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the April 26, 2017, conference call may
contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and
contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause
actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous
disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic
conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not
limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Any and
all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The
Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a
reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s
expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking
statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.