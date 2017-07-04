Avita Medical Release: FDA Approves Increased Compassionate Use Patient Cases And Sites For Recell In Life-Threatening Injuries

Now allows up to 68 patients to be treated at 18 US burns centers
VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a further increase in
the number of patients who can be treated in the United States with the
ReCell® regenerative medical device under a compassionate use
protocol, Avita Medical Ltd. (ASX: AVH),
(OTCQX: AVMXY)
said today.
The regenerative medicine company, which specializes in the treatment of
wounds and skin defects, said the FDA had approved its fourth and
largest expansion of its Compassionate Use Investigational Device
Exemption (IDE) program for ReCell®, now allowing treatment
of up to 68 patients who have insufficient healthy skin available for
standard skin grafting treatment of their injury. The FDA also approved
an increase to the total number of hospitals that could deploy the
protocol from 15 to 18, enabling other hospitals not already involved in
the ongoing Continued Access protocol to be introduced to Avita’s
autologous cell harvesting approach in cases where the patients’
treating physicians believe there to be no suitable alternative
treatment.
“We are pleased to receive this compassionate use expansion, which we
think underscores both the necessity of our product for treating
life-threatening burns, and the growing interest within the U.S. burns
community,” said Avita CEO Adam Kelliher. “We look forward to submitting
for premarket approval (PMA) of ReCell in coming weeks with the goal of
launching the product, if approved, into the broader burns market in
2018.”
The FDA first approved the IDE for up to 12 subjects in life-threatening
circumstances in April 2014. Since then, requests have increased from
surgeons to access the exemption and treat their patients. In September
2015, the FDA allowed a doubling of the number of patients permitted
under the IDE, from 12 to 24 patients. In February of 2016 the FDA
approved an increase to the number of patients to 36 and another
increase approval was granted again in October 2016 to 48 patients.
To date, 49 compassionate use cases using ReCell® have been
conducted at several leading institutions, including Wake Forest Baptist
Medical Center, the Arizona Burn Center at Maricopa Medical Center,
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, MedStar Washington
Hospital Center, University of California San Diego Health System,
Regional Medical Center / University of Tennessee, the U.S. Army
Institute for Surgical Research (San Antonio), University of South
Alabama, Baton Rouge General Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children
(Indianapolis), and Massachusetts General Hospital.
“We are thrilled that the FDA is allowing us to continue to serve
severely burned patients through the Compassionate Use program,” said
Andrew Quick, Avita’s Senior VP Clinical Development. “This also allows
us to further build our collaborations with U.S. surgeons as we develop
best practices for treatment of burn injuries in front of our planned
launch of ReCell next year.”
Avita is seeking a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) for its ReCell®
device, and its fully enrolled clinical trial has involved seven leading
US burns centers. The Company expects to submit its clinical and
non-clinical data package in mid-2017, with an anticipated FDA approval
in the second calendar quarter of 2018.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
Avita’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology
provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative
properties of a patient’s own skin. Our medical devices work
by preparing a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension (RES™), an autologous
suspension comprised of the patients’ own skin cells and wound healing
factors that are necessary to regenerate natural healthy skin. This is
then applied to the area to be treated.
In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the
ReCell® brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics.
ReCell® is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in
China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational
device limited by federal law to investigational and compassionate use.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. ReCell® is designed for the treatment of burns
and plastic reconstructive procedures; ReGenerCell™ has been formulated
for chronic wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and ReNovaCell™ is
tailored for aesthetic applications including the restoration of
pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
