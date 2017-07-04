Tesaro (TSRO) Wins Awards For Clinical Development Team Of The Year And Clinical Partnership Of The Year

WALTHAM, Mass., April 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, has been recognized with two Clinical and Research Excellence (CARE) Awards. Pharma/Biotech Product Development Team of the Year was awarded to the niraparib development team, and the company also received Clinical Research Partnership of the Year with its partner Medidata. The CARE Awards acknowledge and commend excellence across the global clinical research enterprise, recognising individual and corporate achievements. The winners were decided by a distinguished panel of industry experts, and announced at a ceremony on April 5 at The State Room, Boston.



"TESARO associates are devoted to developing transformative therapies for people bravely facing cancer, and we are thrilled to accept the award for best Pharma/Biotech Product Development Team on behalf of the patients we serve," said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. "We congratulate all of the biopharmaceutical companies that were recognized for the important work being done across our industry to advance patient care."

The judges said: "This was a high performing team with an effective plan in place to execute rapid development through intense cross functional collaboration. The team brought this new drug through development to NDA & MAA in under five years, a remarkable achievement."

The award winners were chosen from a record number of entries which were adjudicated by a distinguished judging panel. This year's panel included:

Jeffrey M. Bockman, PhD, Vice President, Defined Health

Laura Brown, Pharmaceutical Training Consultant, Course Director, University of Cardiff

Denis Curtin PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, mProve Health

Ken Getz, Director of Sponsored Research Programs & Research Associate Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

Laurie A. Halloran, BSN, MS, President, Halloran Consulting

Cliff Kalb, President, C. Kalb & Associates

Janice McCourt, Vice President of Business Development, Agenus

Alison Messom PhD MICR, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Institute of Clinical Research

Chad Rubin, Managing Director, The Trout Group

The CARE Awards is managed by Pharma Intelligence, the world's leading provider of business intelligence in the pharmacy industry. Pharma Intelligence provides intelligence, news and insight, data and analysis into the complex pharmaceuticals environment for businesses to make informed decisions.

ICON, the global provider of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, was the headline sponsor for the 2017 CARE Awards.

To see the full list of winners for the 2017 CARE Awards, visit: https://ibiawards.com/careawards/2017-winners/

About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor/Media Contact: Jennifer Davis Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations +1.781.325.1116 or jdavis@tesarobio.com