McKesson (MCK) Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Las Colinas Campus

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson
Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its new Las Colinas
campus today in the Dallas, TX area with a dedication event that
included remarks from CEO John Hammergren and Texas Governor Greg Abbott
and a $25,000 donation from the McKesson
Foundation to local non-profit Ark
House.
“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dallas area. This
world-class facility gives our employees a new, modern workspace with
great collaboration and wellness features,” said McKesson CEO John
Hammergren. “The Irving/Las Colinas community has welcomed McKesson with
open arms, and we look forward to being an active corporate citizen.”
With strong state and local support, McKesson has invested more than
$157 million into the new campus, which can accommodate more than 2,500
employees. The building is currently home to more than 1,200 employees
with room for future job growth. Employees at the Las Colinas campus
perform vital functions for the company in areas such as information
technology (IT), finance and accounting, administration and support,
purchasing, and project management.
"McKesson's history of success in Texas has not only made today's
announcement possible, but has contributed to economic growth and job
creation in communities across the Lone Star State," said Governor
Abbott. "The vital role that McKesson plays in the cities they call home
doesn't end with the opportunities they bring to hardworking Texans, but
is also seen in their commitment to give back to those communities, and
the Ark House donation is an example of that commitment. I am proud of
the work McKesson is doing and make a commitment of my own to continue
to ensure Texas attracts further business and expanding enterprise."
McKesson’s Las Colinas campus is pursuing a LEED
Gold certification, recognizing its resource efficiency, as well as
a WELL
Building Silver certification, the first building standard focused
solely on human health and wellness. Elements of the building are
designed to support employee productivity and wellness, empowering
employees to work the way they like, fostering team collaboration,
offering an array of amenities and enhanced technology capabilities.
Special features of the regional campus include:
-
Open work and collaboration spaces – 99% of the workstations in the
building have views of outdoors and access to natural light.
-
A 4,000-sq. ft. fitness center, exercise rooms and landscaped walking
trails to support employee well-being.
-
A walk-in IT Support Center – the Tech Bar – where employees can talk
directly to an IT specialist or check out some of the most popular
telephone and computer accessories.
-
A world-class dining hall with diverse, healthy and sustainable food
options.
“We are proud to welcome McKesson home to Irving, Texas. Irving is a
dynamic city and we are certain McKesson’s employees and their families
will find quality amenities, a talented workforce and infinite growth
opportunities,” said Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne. “This is another
extraordinary result of our community’s strong collaboration between the
City, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber, the Irving Convention & Visitors
Bureau and the Las Colinas Association.”
The Ark House
The grand opening event included a $25,000 donation to Ark House, a
volunteer-led non-profit that provides low-cost temporary housing for
thousands of people from out of town who need, or whose loved ones need,
extended medical treatment at Dallas area hospitals. The McKesson
Foundation, which focuses its philanthropic giving on supporting the
fight against cancer, works with the Texas
Center for Proton Therapy (part of The
U.S. Oncology Network) as one of its McKesson Foundation Cancer Care
Community Partners.
“Ark House provided 5,411 days of shelter during 2016, and approximately
70% to 80% of these patients were receiving treatment for cancer,” said
Dan Bourland, Board Chair, Ark House. “The generous gift provided by the
McKesson Foundation will be used to fulfill the mission of Ark House,
which has been operated by an all-volunteer Board for over 31 years.”
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE 500, is a
global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail
pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare
information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical
manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other
organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical
products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right
time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared
principles, our 70,000 employees across more than 16 countries work
every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers
and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients.
McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare
wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human
Rights Campaign Foundation, a top military-friendly company by Military
Friendly®, and a “Best Employer for Healthy Lifestyles” by The National
Business Group on Health. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.