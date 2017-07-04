McKesson (MCK) Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Las Colinas Campus

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its new Las Colinas campus today in the Dallas, TX area with a dedication event that included remarks from CEO John Hammergren and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a $25,000 donation from the McKesson Foundation to local non-profit Ark House.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dallas area. This world-class facility gives our employees a new, modern workspace with great collaboration and wellness features,” said McKesson CEO John Hammergren. “The Irving/Las Colinas community has welcomed McKesson with open arms, and we look forward to being an active corporate citizen.”

With strong state and local support, McKesson has invested more than $157 million into the new campus, which can accommodate more than 2,500 employees. The building is currently home to more than 1,200 employees with room for future job growth. Employees at the Las Colinas campus perform vital functions for the company in areas such as information technology (IT), finance and accounting, administration and support, purchasing, and project management.

"McKesson's history of success in Texas has not only made today's announcement possible, but has contributed to economic growth and job creation in communities across the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "The vital role that McKesson plays in the cities they call home doesn't end with the opportunities they bring to hardworking Texans, but is also seen in their commitment to give back to those communities, and the Ark House donation is an example of that commitment. I am proud of the work McKesson is doing and make a commitment of my own to continue to ensure Texas attracts further business and expanding enterprise."

McKesson’s Las Colinas campus is pursuing a LEED Gold certification, recognizing its resource efficiency, as well as a WELL Building Silver certification, the first building standard focused solely on human health and wellness. Elements of the building are designed to support employee productivity and wellness, empowering employees to work the way they like, fostering team collaboration, offering an array of amenities and enhanced technology capabilities.

Special features of the regional campus include:

Open work and collaboration spaces – 99% of the workstations in the building have views of outdoors and access to natural light.

A 4,000-sq. ft. fitness center, exercise rooms and landscaped walking trails to support employee well-being.

A walk-in IT Support Center – the Tech Bar – where employees can talk directly to an IT specialist or check out some of the most popular telephone and computer accessories.

A world-class dining hall with diverse, healthy and sustainable food options.

“We are proud to welcome McKesson home to Irving, Texas. Irving is a dynamic city and we are certain McKesson’s employees and their families will find quality amenities, a talented workforce and infinite growth opportunities,” said Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne. “This is another extraordinary result of our community’s strong collaboration between the City, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber, the Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Las Colinas Association.”

The Ark House

The grand opening event included a $25,000 donation to Ark House, a volunteer-led non-profit that provides low-cost temporary housing for thousands of people from out of town who need, or whose loved ones need, extended medical treatment at Dallas area hospitals. The McKesson Foundation, which focuses its philanthropic giving on supporting the fight against cancer, works with the Texas Center for Proton Therapy (part of The U.S. Oncology Network) as one of its McKesson Foundation Cancer Care Community Partners.

“Ark House provided 5,411 days of shelter during 2016, and approximately 70% to 80% of these patients were receiving treatment for cancer,” said Dan Bourland, Board Chair, Ark House. “The generous gift provided by the McKesson Foundation will be used to fulfill the mission of Ark House, which has been operated by an all-volunteer Board for over 31 years.”

