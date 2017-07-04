LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Recognizes World Health Day Focus On Depression

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (“LivaNova” or the “Company”), a
market-leading medical technology company, today recognizes World Health
Day and its goal to bring more attention to depression as a leading
cause of poor health, disability and premature death worldwide. Today’s
event marks the pinnacle of a year-long, worldwide campaign by the World
Health Organization (WHO) advocating for people with depression to seek
and get help.
Globally, more than 300 million people of all ages experience clinical
depression. Many people who experience severe, chronic depression can no
longer pursue a career, avoid or limit social activities and may
completely withdraw from relationships with family and friends.
Depression can also lead to suicide.
“Although there are effective treatments for many people living with
depression, including psychotherapy, antidepressant medications and
electroconvulsive therapy, these treatments do not provide long-term
symptom relief for all people suffering from treatment-resistant or
chronic depression,” says Bryan Olin, LivaNova’s senior vice president
for clinical, quality and regulatory affairs. “Clinical studies have
shown that VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation) Therapy® has the
potential to provide better outcomes and longer-term symptom improvement
for many with very serious, unrelenting forms of depression.”
The American Journal of Psychiatry recently published the results
of the longest and largest naturalistic study on effective treatments
for patients experiencing chronic and severe depression. The findings
showed that the addition of VNS
Therapy to traditional treatment methods is effective in reducing
symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression.
“We are encouraged by the results of this unprecedented study, and hope
that VNS becomes more readily available as a viable option for patients
who have been through countless interventions of severe, chronic
depression,” said Scott T. Aaronson, MD, Director, Clinical Research
Programs, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Baltimore, Maryland.
World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to mark the
anniversary of the founding of WHO. LivaNova joins WHO’s effort with
this year’s World Health Day to heighten awareness about the need for
prevention and treatment of depression. With more accurate information,
the stigma around this disorder can be reduced and more people can find
the help they deserve.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNova’s advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the
company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three
business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm
Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola
(Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.
For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com.