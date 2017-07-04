LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Recognizes World Health Day Focus On Depression

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (“LivaNova” or the “Company”), a market-leading medical technology company, today recognizes World Health Day and its goal to bring more attention to depression as a leading cause of poor health, disability and premature death worldwide. Today’s event marks the pinnacle of a year-long, worldwide campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) advocating for people with depression to seek and get help.

“We are encouraged by the results of this unprecedented study, and hope that VNS becomes more readily available as a viable option for patients who have been through countless interventions of severe, chronic depression”

Globally, more than 300 million people of all ages experience clinical depression. Many people who experience severe, chronic depression can no longer pursue a career, avoid or limit social activities and may completely withdraw from relationships with family and friends. Depression can also lead to suicide.

“Although there are effective treatments for many people living with depression, including psychotherapy, antidepressant medications and electroconvulsive therapy, these treatments do not provide long-term symptom relief for all people suffering from treatment-resistant or chronic depression,” says Bryan Olin, LivaNova’s senior vice president for clinical, quality and regulatory affairs. “Clinical studies have shown that VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation) Therapy® has the potential to provide better outcomes and longer-term symptom improvement for many with very serious, unrelenting forms of depression.”

The American Journal of Psychiatry recently published the results of the longest and largest naturalistic study on effective treatments for patients experiencing chronic and severe depression. The findings showed that the addition of VNS Therapy to traditional treatment methods is effective in reducing symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

“We are encouraged by the results of this unprecedented study, and hope that VNS becomes more readily available as a viable option for patients who have been through countless interventions of severe, chronic depression,” said Scott T. Aaronson, MD, Director, Clinical Research Programs, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Baltimore, Maryland.

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding of WHO. LivaNova joins WHO’s effort with this year’s World Health Day to heighten awareness about the need for prevention and treatment of depression. With more accurate information, the stigma around this disorder can be reduced and more people can find the help they deserve.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova’s advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com.