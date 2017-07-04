Amniox Medical Highlights Three Studies Demonstrating Effectiveness Of Umbilical Cord Tissue For Treating Chronic Wounds

Studies Document Healing Rates of 78% - 87%
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMNIOX Medical, Inc., a TissueTech, Inc. company, highlighted the
publication of three studies concerning NEOX CORD 1K, its cryopreserved
human umbilical cord tissue. In contrast to competitive offerings, these
studies document the consistent effectiveness of the Company’s
proprietary technology in the treatment of hard-to-heal chronic wounds.
“The clinical evidence surrounding our proprietary cryopreserved
umbilical cord tissue in regenerative healing continues to build on the
work of leading physicians”
The studies include:
-
A Single-center, Retrospective Study of Cryopreserved Umbilical
Cord/Amniotic Membrane Tissue for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot
Ulcers in The Journal of Wound Care,
-
A Single-center, Retrospective Study of Cryopreserved Umbilical Cord
for Wound Healing in Patients Suffering From Chronic Wounds of the
Foot and Ankle in Wounds,
-
A Retrospective Study of Cryopreserved Umbilical Cord as an Adjunctive
Therapy to Promote the Healing of Chronic, Complex Foot Ulcers with
Underlying Osteomyelitis in Wound Repair and Regeneration,
The first study’s author, Dr. Allen Raphael, Northside Hospital,
Atlanta, Georgia, conducted a retrospective review of 29 patients and
the effectiveness of NEOX® CORD 1K Wound Allograft in
treating chronic diabetic foot ulcers. Twenty-eight of 32 wounds
demonstrated complete healing, to achieve a rate of 87.5 percent.
The second study’s author, Dr. Mark Couture, Medical Director of the
Central Texas Prevention of Amputations for Veterans Everywhere (PAVE)
program, Temple, Texas, reviewed NEOX CORD 1K Wound Allograft in
treating 57 patients with chronic, lower-extremity ulcers. Fifty-one of
64 wounds, or 79.7 percent, achieved complete healing.
The final study’s author, Dr. Wayne Caputo, Chairman of the Department
of Podiatric Surgery at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, New
Jersey, conducted a retrospective review of NEOX CORD 1K Wound Allograft
in treating lower extremity ulcers with exposed bone, tendon, muscle, or
joint capsule with underlying osteomyelitis in 31 patients. Of 33
wounds, 26 achieved complete healing, resulting in a healing rate of 78
percent.
In utero, wound healing occurs rapidly and with minimal scar. This
restorative ability is innate to placental tissues, including umbilical
cord and amniotic membrane. Heavy chain hyaluronic acid/pentraxin-3 is
the key protein complex present in these tissues to orchestrate the
healing process. Amniox Medical is the first provider of a human tissue
allograft composed of both umbilical cord and amniotic membrane. Amniox
utilizes its proprietary CryoTek™ process, a cryopreservation
technology, to preserve the biological and structural integrity of the
native tissue and published studies have demonstrated that the CryoTek
process more effectively preserves the structural and biological
integrity of the tissue when compared to other technologies.
