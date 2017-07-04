Nemaura Pharma Appoints Dr. Werner Wessling As Director Of Strategic Alliances

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK biotech company Nemaura Pharma is continuing its growth plans with
the appointment of leading global pharmaceutical expert Dr Werner
Wessling. Dr Wessling will join the Management Team as Director of
Strategic Alliances with a remit to expand Nemaura’s commercial
partnerships and collaborations in drug formulation and medical device
technologies globally.
Dr Wessling is a highly respected deal-maker and negotiator in
pharmaceutical product development, licensing and commercialization. His
early career in management with Beiersdorf AG and Altana AG subsequently
led to his appointment in 1987 as VP Business Development worldwide for
LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, the world’s largest transdermal patch
manufacturer. Dr Wessling subsequently built a successful commercial
career with LTS, helping to grow the global pharmaceutical company to
become the world’s largest Transdermal Patch manufacturer with 1,300
employees. He was appointed Senior VP Corporate Development in 2000, a
position he held until 2016. During that period Dr Wessling was a Board
Delegate LTS Lohmann Therapy-Systems Inc. N.J., USA (1994-2016),
Managing Director CRS GmbH (2006-14) and Managing Director IIS GmbH
(2011-16) – both subsidiaries of LTS.
Nemaura CEO Dr Faz Chowdhury said: “We highly value Dr Wessling’s
expertise and strategic industry insight built over 30 years with LTS,
and his extensive network will support our ambitious plans for expansion
and growth. Our work is already poised to transform the way therapeutic
drugs are administered through the skin using our advanced delivery
systems, and Dr Wessling’s arrival will further accelerate our impact as
a major global player.”
During his tenure with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, Dr Werner Wessling
was responsible for multiple licensing and patents negotiations, and for
closing deals in Europe, North America and Asia (Japan and Korea). Most
of the innovative and profitable products in the current LTS portfolio
are a result of Dr. Wessling's skilful negotiation and partnering
efforts and have generated more than $10 billion in lifetime marketing
partner revenues.
Dr Wessling commented: “I have accepted the opportunity to work with Dr
Chowdhury because I believe Nemaura’s technologies will be able to solve
some of the issues in the effective delivery of Biologics and vaccines.
Nemaura’s growth since start-up in 2005 has been impressive. It shows
what can be achieved when you build a high-calibre team committed to
innovation and to improving patient lifestyle and quality of life.”
The value of the global skin drug delivery market is expected to reach
£33 billion by 2018 and Nemaura aims to be one of the leading
pharmaceutical technologists in this market.
About Nemaura Pharma
www.nemaura.co.uk
Founded in 2005, Nemaura Pharma is a private specialist biotech company
with headquarters and research facilities in the Advanced Technology
Centre on the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park
(LUSEP) in the United Kingdom.
The company employs multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers
working in cutting edge innovative drug formulation and medical device
technologies designed to radically improve the way drugs are
administered through the skin. It has patents secured or pending in
multiple countries across numerous patent families.
The company has secured over £25 m (over $30m) in licensing and
development payments, and private investment. In addition, Nemaura has
been awarded five highly competitive British Government grants, and the
Frost & Sullivan 2016 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in
Transdermal Drug Delivery.
