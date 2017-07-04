Nemaura Pharma Appoints Dr. Werner Wessling As Director Of Strategic Alliances

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK biotech company Nemaura Pharma is continuing its growth plans with the appointment of leading global pharmaceutical expert Dr Werner Wessling. Dr Wessling will join the Management Team as Director of Strategic Alliances with a remit to expand Nemaura’s commercial partnerships and collaborations in drug formulation and medical device technologies globally.

Dr Wessling is a highly respected deal-maker and negotiator in pharmaceutical product development, licensing and commercialization. His early career in management with Beiersdorf AG and Altana AG subsequently led to his appointment in 1987 as VP Business Development worldwide for LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, the world’s largest transdermal patch manufacturer. Dr Wessling subsequently built a successful commercial career with LTS, helping to grow the global pharmaceutical company to become the world’s largest Transdermal Patch manufacturer with 1,300 employees. He was appointed Senior VP Corporate Development in 2000, a position he held until 2016. During that period Dr Wessling was a Board Delegate LTS Lohmann Therapy-Systems Inc. N.J., USA (1994-2016), Managing Director CRS GmbH (2006-14) and Managing Director IIS GmbH (2011-16) – both subsidiaries of LTS.

Nemaura CEO Dr Faz Chowdhury said: “We highly value Dr Wessling’s expertise and strategic industry insight built over 30 years with LTS, and his extensive network will support our ambitious plans for expansion and growth. Our work is already poised to transform the way therapeutic drugs are administered through the skin using our advanced delivery systems, and Dr Wessling’s arrival will further accelerate our impact as a major global player.”

During his tenure with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, Dr Werner Wessling was responsible for multiple licensing and patents negotiations, and for closing deals in Europe, North America and Asia (Japan and Korea). Most of the innovative and profitable products in the current LTS portfolio are a result of Dr. Wessling's skilful negotiation and partnering efforts and have generated more than $10 billion in lifetime marketing partner revenues.

Dr Wessling commented: “I have accepted the opportunity to work with Dr Chowdhury because I believe Nemaura’s technologies will be able to solve some of the issues in the effective delivery of Biologics and vaccines. Nemaura’s growth since start-up in 2005 has been impressive. It shows what can be achieved when you build a high-calibre team committed to innovation and to improving patient lifestyle and quality of life.”

The value of the global skin drug delivery market is expected to reach £33 billion by 2018 and Nemaura aims to be one of the leading pharmaceutical technologists in this market.

About Nemaura Pharma

Founded in 2005, Nemaura Pharma is a private specialist biotech company with headquarters and research facilities in the Advanced Technology Centre on the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park (LUSEP) in the United Kingdom.

The company employs multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers working in cutting edge innovative drug formulation and medical device technologies designed to radically improve the way drugs are administered through the skin. It has patents secured or pending in multiple countries across numerous patent families.

The company has secured over £25 m (over $30m) in licensing and development payments, and private investment. In addition, Nemaura has been awarded five highly competitive British Government grants, and the Frost & Sullivan 2016 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Transdermal Drug Delivery.

