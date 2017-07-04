Akebia (AKBA) Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akebia
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney
disease through the biology of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), today
announced that the Company granted five newly hired employees options to
purchase an aggregate of 34,000 shares of the Company's common stock
with a per share exercise price of $9.20, the closing price on the grant
date. These options will vest as to 25% of the total number of shares
subject to the option on the first anniversary of the grant date. The
remaining 75% of shares will vest ratably on the first day of each
calendar quarter over the next three years. The stock options were
inducements material to these new employees entering into employment
with the Company, and issued in reliance on NASDAQ Listing Rule
5635(c)(4).
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered
in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies
to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor
biology. Akebia’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is an
investigational oral therapy in development for the treatment of anemia
related to chronic kidney disease in both non-dialysis and dialysis
patients. Akebia’s global Phase 3 program for vadadustat, which includes
the PRO2TECT studies for non-dialysis patients with anemia
secondary to chronic kidney disease and the INNO2VATE studies
for dialysis-dependent patients, is currently ongoing. For more
information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com.