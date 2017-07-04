INC Research (INCR) Bolsters Support For Vaccine Trials Through Expanded Site And Patient Initiatives

RALEIGH, N.C., April 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INC Research Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:INCR), a leading global Phase I to IV contract research organization, will demonstrate its continued commitment and active involvement in vaccine research with an extensive presence at the 17th World Vaccine Congress, April 10-12 in Washington D.C. In addition to being a Gold Sponsor and a “Best CRO” finalist in the Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards, INC will present at the meeting, and the Company’s Vaccine Catalyst Site Network will convene to review best practices and latest developments related to vaccine research. In conjunction with the conference and as part of its continued efforts to elevate sites’ and patients’ voices in clinical development, the Company is also making a donation to the Greater Gift Initiative (GGI).



"Vaccine research over the last decade has taken on various new challenges, including developing programs in response to public health crises like Ebola and the Zika virus,” said Bekki Brown, Executive Vice President, General Medicine Clinical Development. “INC Research is delighted to be participating in and sponsoring this year’s World Vaccine Congress and we look forward to exchanging ideas with representatives from all parts of the global vaccine industry on the issues most impacting vaccine research. Collaboration with study sites, sponsors, government agencies and others is not only crucial to speeding vaccine development and product approvals that could be used as countermeasures for health crises, but also in making vaccines more accessible to patients who need them.”

Ensuring access to vaccines

INC Research has steadily expanded its support for vaccine clinical trials over the last year through the launch of its Vaccine Catalyst Site Network, an integrated team of hand-picked highly experienced sites in the United States. INC Research’s Catalyst Vaccine Site Network was developed to deliver meaningful benefits to all stakeholders in vaccine research with the ultimate goal of maintaining maximum choice for patients interested in participating in vaccine trials and alignment of protocols with vaccine investigative sites. The sites participating in the program have been identified as high-performing sites in vaccine research and work in close partnership with each other and INC Research to deliver vaccine studies more quickly and more predictably, enabling the Company to better deliver on the needs of its customers.

Bringing site and patient voices to vaccine clinical development

To further support global health through vaccinations, INC Research has made a significant donation to the Greater Gift Initiative (GGI), an organization committed to advancing global health and highlighting the greater good of clinical trial participation by gifting vaccines to needy children in honor of clinical trial volunteers. When a person participates in a vaccine study at an INC Research Catalyst Site, the Company will donate a potentially life-saving vaccine in the participant’s honor through GGI to directly affect the health and well-being of a child in a developing country.

“We are proud to be in this partnership with INC Research,” explains Jennifer Byrne, co-founder of the Greater Gift Initiative. “Our collaboration sends a clear message to the evolving clinical trials industry that the mission of GGI to celebrate clinical trial volunteers while advancing world health is recognized and meaningful to an industry-leading innovator such as INC Research."

Setting standards of excellence in the vaccine industry

Each year, the World Vaccine Congress presents the Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards (ViE) to honor and generate recognition of the efforts, accomplishments, and positive contributions of companies and individuals in the vaccine industry. INC Research is once again nominated in the “Best Contract Research Organization” category with the winner to be announced April 10 at the 10th ViE Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner, held in conjunction with the World Vaccine Congress.

Contributing to the discussion

INC will close its participation at the World Vaccine Congress with a presentation from Marty Anderson, Executive Director, Clinical Development and the Company’s Global Lead for Vaccines and Anti-virals on “The Operational and Logistical Challenges in Running a Maternal Immunization Clinical Trial.” The presentation, which will address the operational and logistical challenges with vaccine development in the maternal population, will take place Tuesday, April 11 at 4:40 p.m.

Since 2011, INC Research has conducted more than 40 vaccine studies across all phases of development, including complex studies in Ebola, Zika, Meningitis, Rotavirus, smallpox, multiple strains of influenza and many others. The Company’s significant experience in navigating the nuanced requirements and aggressive timelines set forth by governmental agencies such as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is a differentiator. Through specially trained teams working in a dedicated Vaccine Service Model, INC has yielded exceptional results with all vaccine clinical trials over the past six years being delivered on time or ahead of schedule.

