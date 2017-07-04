IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) To Release 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has scheduled the release of its 2017 first quarter financial results for Friday, April 28, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-800-230-1085 or 1-612-288-0337 and reference confirmation code 421808. Replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 5, 2017 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 or 1-320-365-3844 and referencing replay code 421808.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing livestock and poultry diagnostic tests and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 7,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Kerry Bennett

207-556-8155

