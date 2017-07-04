Eurocine Vaccines Strengthens The Organization For Further Development

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines strengthens the organization with necessary competence, not only to prepare for further development of its first product, the nasal influenza vaccine candidate Immunose FLU, but also for further development of a pipeline of other vaccines based on the patented technology platform Endocine.

"In parallel with finalizing the analyses and evaluation of the current study, we now prepare for the next steps of development. Reinforcing the organization with Sandra Jeldes Granstrand, a senior and experienced Project Leader of CMC[1], supports our ambitious strategy and rapid development ahead", said CSO Anna-Karin Maltais.

Simultaneously, CSO Anna-Karin Maltais is appointed Vice President Research and Development.

"This emphasizes our positive ambitions as we continue building value", said CEO Hans Arwidsson and continued "Ensuring that the next influenza season can be well used for further development, opens for a shorter way to market, to the benefit of patients and partners."

Results from the ongoing clinical study are expected in June/July 2017.

More information about the study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

[1] Chemistry Manufacturing and Control

