HealthTell Appoints Isaac J. Bright, MD As Chief Business Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTell, Inc., the leader in combining highly diverse peptide libraries with scalable and reproducible microfabrication technology for profiling the adaptive immune system, today announced the appointment of Isaac J. Bright, MD as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

"Isaac is an important addition to the HealthTell team, and I'm excited to work with him again," said HealthTell CEO, Bill Colston. "We are addressing growing pains and competing priorities at this point, and the way we navigate through business complexities is critical. HealthTell is very fortunate to have someone with Isaac's experience and qualifications serving as CBO."

Dr. Bright is an entrepreneurial physician with a robust track-record building shareholder value and delivering transactional success for more than a decade. Following completion of his MD at Stanford University School of Medicine, Isaac served as Financial Analyst at CIBC World Markets in 2004. Dr. Bright was an esteemed Howard E. Mitchell Fellow, earning his MBA at The Wharton School between 2004-2006. Isaac Joined the Medtronic Corporate Development team in 2006, and quickly progressed to more complete deal leadership responsibilities, becoming Director of Business Development for Medtronic Neuromodulation in 2008. Capitalizing on his broad, blue-chip deal experiences, Dr. Bright joined the Executive Leadership Team of QuantaLife, Inc. in 2009 and drove the Company's financing and strategic transaction initiatives through the successful trade-sale to Bio-Rad Laboratories in 2011. Dr. Bright spent more than 4 years serving as the only American Partner for Merieux Developpement, with 220M Euros under management. Isaac served briefly as Vice President of Corporate Development at Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in 2016.

About HealthTell, Inc.

Founded in 2012, HealthTell is committed to empowering the next generation of medical tests and treatments for cancer, neurological, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Our strategy is to form commercial partnerships with diagnostic and therapeutic companies and allow them access to our proprietary ImmunoSignature platform for their specific application. As the first and only platform capable of broadly characterizing antibody response at scale, we enable these partners to uncover new biological insights that can be used to dramatically improve healthcare. For more information, please visit: http://www.healthtell.com/

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtell-inc-appoints-isaac-j-bright-md-as-chief-business-officer-300436395.html

SOURCE HealthTell, Inc.