Allergan (AGN) Names Daphne Karydas As Senior Vice President Of Global Investor Relations & Strategy

DUBLIN, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daphne Karydas will join the Company as Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations and Strategy, effective April 17, 2017. In this role, Ms. Karydas will lead the Company's engagement with the investment community, and will work with the Company's Executive Leadership Team to develop and execute the Company's long-term business strategy. Ms. Karydas will report to Tessa Hilado, Chief Financial Officer of Allergan.

"I am delighted to name Daphne to this new role and excited to work with her to continue to enhance our relationships with the investment community, while simultaneously focusing on our long-term growth strategy," said Hilado. "Daphne's outstanding reputation and strong relationships across the financial community coupled with her deep healthcare and industry knowledge provides an excellent fit for this newly created role. She will be a vital leader for our organization as Allergan continues to deliver short- and long-term growth for our shareholders."

"Daphne brings to our team a tremendous mix of financial, healthcare and biopharma industry leadership. She also brings an outstanding perspective on industry and macroeconomic trends that provide the fire power necessary to identify and set strategic objectives that enhance our Growth Pharma leadership position," said Brent Saunders, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan. "I am excited to work with Daphne as we continue building the most dynamic Company in the biopharmaceutical industry."

Ms. Karydas has more than 16 years of industry experience as a leading institutional investor and financial analyst in the biopharmaceutical sector, most recently at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Previously, she was a healthcare Equity Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at The Boston Company Asset Management, a Bank of New York Mellon company. Before joining The Boston Company, Ms. Karydas was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs where she worked in the Investment Banking Division as well as Goldman Sachs Asset Management focused on healthcare companies. Earlier in her career, she was a Project Chemical Engineer at Merck & Co. in the Vaccines division where she focused on process development for novel vaccines.

Ms. Karydas holds a B.A. and M.S. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

