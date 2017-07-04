Report From Orexo (ORXOF)´s Annual General Meeting, April 6 2017

UPPSALA, Sweden, Apr. 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting in Orexo AB (publ) on April 6 2017 resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be seven with no deputy board members. Raymond Hill, Staffan Lindstrand, Martin Nicklasson, Kristina Schauman, Michael Shalmi, David Colpman and Kirsten Detrick were re-elected as ordinary board members. Martin Nicklasson was re-elected as chairman of the board. Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as auditor.

Fees to the board of directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting also resolved on fees to the board of directors in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The fees to the board of directors shall amount to SEK 2,100,000 to be allocated as follows: SEK 600,000 to the chairman, and SEK 200,000 to each of the other board members, and in total SEK 300,000 to be allocated to the members of the audit committee so that the chairman of the committee receives SEK 200,000 and SEK 100,000 are allocated between the other members of the committee, that fees to the auditor shall be paid against approved accounts, and that fees to the board members may, if agreed with Orexo, be invoiced by a company, in which case the invoiced fee shall be determined so that it is cost neutral for Orexo.

Remuneration guidelines for the management

The annual general meeting approved the board of directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to the management.

Nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to appoint a nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2018 substantially in accordance with the same procedure as the preceding year.

Approval of income statement and balance sheets, appropriation of the company's profit or loss and discharge from liability

The annual general meeting approved the income statement and the balance sheet for the parent company, as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2016. It was resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that there shall be no dividend for 2016 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward. The meeting also discharged the members of the board and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2016.

Authorization to issue new shares

The annual general meeting resolved to authorizes the Board of Directors to resolve to issue of new shares on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, against cash payment or against payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions. However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time, being increased by more than a total of 10 per cent. The purpose of the authorization is to enable the Board to make corporate acquisitions, product acquisitions or to enter into collaboration agreements, or to raise working capital or broaden the shareholder base.

Authorization to repurchase and transfer shares

The annual general meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve to repurchase, on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, as many own shares as may be purchased without the company's holding at any time exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. Further, it was resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve, on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, to transfer (sell) own shares.

The purpose of the authorization to repurchase own shares is to promote efficient capital usage in the company and to provide flexibility as regards the company's possibilities to distribute capital to its shareholders. The purpose of the authorization to transfer own shares is to enable the Board to make corporate acquisitions, product acquisitions or enter into collaboration agreements, or to raise working capital or broaden the shareholder base or for use in the context of the company's incentive plans.

Long-term incentive program

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the Orexo group. The resolution also included resolution regarding authorisation for the board of directors to resolve to issue Class C shares, authorisation for the board of directors to resolve to repurchase Class C shares and transfer of own ordinary shares.

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the annual general meeting in accordance with the above together with the presentation from the managing director's speech are available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

