BioMed Realty And University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Announce Development Of New Global Center For Oncology Research

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMed Realty, a Blackstone Real Estate company, and the University of California San Diego today announced a new development known as the Center for Novel Therapeutics. The project will be home to university and local research organizations focused on finding critical treatments and potential cures for cancer and other chronic diseases. This new building will be centered in the university's Science Research Park near Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

"The Center for Novel Therapeutics is a unique example of an academic-industry collaboration that will bring brilliant minds together to collaborate on groundbreaking research," said Pradeep K. Khosla, Chancellor of UC San Diego. "This is an exciting new addition to the University's Science Research Park where a diverse array of researchers from every sector can advance technology and medical science to benefit patients."

The new 110,000 square foot research hub will leverage the strength of the University's world renowned doctors and research at Moores Cancer Center with private sector companies looking to translate research into helping patients throughout the world. UC San Diego will be the anchor tenant at the Center for Novel Therapeutics.

"We are honored to be chosen by UC San Diego to create a new center of oncology research for their scientists who are leading the development of life-changing treatments and hope for cancer patients," said Tim Schoen, CEO and President of BioMed Realty. "By partnering with UC San Diego on the first university-linked accelerator, this project will give researchers and entrepreneurs unique access to academic and institutional resources at the University and Moores Cancer Center and the ability to be part of one of the nation's most vibrant life science communities."

BioMed Realty has a proven track record of creating thriving innovation districts in partnership with top-tier institutions. This new development leverages the University's reputation as a leader in oncology research into a larger life science community with public and private sector researchers driving results for patients and their families.

The design for the Center for Novel Therapeutics will create an environment of collaboration throughout the building, with a full range of amenities for tenants and their employees to enjoy, including a conference center, auditorium, modern fitness center and café. In keeping with BioMed Realty's commitment to sustainability, the project will pursue LEED Gold certification. Notable environmental best practices include a high efficiency water-cooled central cooling and heating plant with variable frequency drives and a VAV air handling system, LED light fixtures throughout the building, and renewable energy from photovoltaic panels and building integrated photovoltaic panels in the glass roof of the atrium.

"We are proud that the University recognized our unique ability to develop a building that will become a beacon for oncology research around the globe," said Kevin Tremblay, Senior Director of Leasing for San Diego at BioMed Realty. "We look forward to providing more than bricks and mortar, but to be a facilitator of collaboration that helps scientists work together to positively impact patients with cancer."

Construction on the development will start in the second quarter of 2017 and be completed in early 2019.

