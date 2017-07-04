SI-BONE Announces Published Guidance Recommendation For Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion From The SI-BONE

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-BONE, Inc., an innovative medical device company that pioneered the use of the iFuse Implant System® ("iFuse"), a triangular shaped minimally invasive surgical (MIS) device indicated for fusion for certain disorders of the sacroiliac (SI) joint, announced the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published their Interventional Procedure Guidance document for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion surgery for chronic sacroiliac pain.1 The guidance recommends that MIS SI joint fusion be available to properly diagnosed patients in the U.K. National Health System (NHS).

NICE develops guidance and quality standards in health and social care and is a worldwide leader in technology evaluations. NICE's role is to improve outcomes for people using the NHS and other public health services.2

The recommendation states that the safety and efficacy of minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion surgery, based primarily on the strong clinical evidence from the iFuse Implant, is adequate provided that standard arrangements are in place. They also recommend that the procedure be performed by trained surgeons using a lateral transarticular approach, and that patients have been properly diagnosed with SI joint dysfunction due to degenerative sacroiliitis or SI joint disruption.

"Use with standard arrangements is the most positive recommendation that NICE can make for an interventional procedure such as MIS SI joint fusion. Standard arrangements means that there is enough high-quality clinical evidence to show that the procedure is effective and safe enough for doctors to consider as a treatment option for appropriate patients," according to W. Carlton Reckling, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Medical Affairs at SI-BONE.

SI-BONE, Inc. (San Jose, California) is a leading innovative medical device company dedicated to the development, manufacture and commercialization of minimally invasive surgical devices for the treatment of patients with low back symptoms related to certain sacroiliac (SI) joint disorders. SI-BONE, Inc. first received 510(k) clearance to market its iFuse Implant System ("iFuse") from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2008. The CE mark for European commercialization was obtained in November 2010.

The iFuse Implant System provides a minimally invasive surgical solution to fuse the SI joint using patented triangular titanium implants that create an interference fit within the ilium and sacrum. The triangular implant shape, combined with the press fit insertion, is designed to provide immediate fixation by minimizing rotational motion. The implants have a porous surface that provide an ideal environment for bone ongrowth and ingrowth3, facilitating long-term fusion of the joint. The iFuse Implant is the only commercially available SI joint fusion device in the United States with significant published prospective clinical evidence that demonstrates safety, effectiveness and economic benefits, including three large multicenter studies, two of which are randomized controlled trials. Currently, there are 50 peer-reviewed publications supporting positive clinical outcomes, safety, biomechanics, and the economic benefits of the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results).

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit. For information about the risks, visit: www.si-bone.com/risks

