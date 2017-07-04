|
The Bay Area Pharma Stock Investors Could Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years
4/7/2017 6:45:36 AM
Buying and holding quality stocks for long periods of time is the only strategy that's proven to produce life-changing returns on capital on a consistent basis. Even so, it can be tricky to identify which stocks can truly stand the test of time.
With this question in mind, we asked three of our contributors which stocks they recommend to buy and hold for the next 20 years. They suggested BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Enterprise Products Partners, and Lockheed Martin. Below, they discuss why they chose these particular stocks, and why investors with a long-term outlook may want to consider adding them to their portfolios right now.
comments powered by