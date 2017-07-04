 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

The Bay Area Pharma Stock Investors Could Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years



4/7/2017 6:45:36 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Buying and holding quality stocks for long periods of time is the only strategy that's proven to produce life-changing returns on capital on a consistent basis. Even so, it can be tricky to identify which stocks can truly stand the test of time.

With this question in mind, we asked three of our contributors which stocks they recommend to buy and hold for the next 20 years. They suggested BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Enterprise Products Partners, and Lockheed Martin. Below, they discuss why they chose these particular stocks, and why investors with a long-term outlook may want to consider adding them to their portfolios right now.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 