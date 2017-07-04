|
Novartis AG (NVS) Likely Bribed 'Thousands' in Greece, Says Greece's Justice Minister
4/7/2017 6:40:22 AM
Greece's justice minister on Friday said Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis had likely bribed "thousands" of doctors and civil servants to promote its products, amid an ongoing probe.
"A great number of state officials are implicated... from what I'm beginning to realise from reports, it must be thousands who were directly bribed from Switzerland," Stavros Kontonis told state agency ANA radio.
"National health service doctors and state officials were bribed to promote drugs in an illegal and anti-scientific manner," Kontonis said.
