 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Sanofi (SNY) Rumored to be Shopping Around Its Cepia Unit, Deal Could Bring in 1 Billion Euros



4/7/2017 6:30:36 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Banks are preparing debt packages of up to €500m to back a potential sale of French drug maker Sanofi’s European contract manufacturer business Cepia, banking sources said on Thursday.

Cepia is a division of Sanofi, dealing with what Sanofi calls “third party activities” such as supply and production and is hoped to fetch up to €1bn, banking sources said.

Information packages have gone out to potential bidders as the sale process kicks off and the business is expected to generate interest from a number of private equity and strategic bidders.

Read at Times of India
Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 