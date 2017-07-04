|
Sanofi (SNY) Rumored to be Shopping Around Its Cepia Unit, Deal Could Bring in 1 Billion Euros
4/7/2017 6:30:36 AM
Banks are preparing debt packages of up to €500m to back a potential sale of French drug maker Sanofi’s European contract manufacturer business Cepia, banking sources said on Thursday.
Cepia is a division of Sanofi, dealing with what Sanofi calls “third party activities” such as supply and production and is hoped to fetch up to €1bn, banking sources said.
Information packages have gone out to potential bidders as the sale process kicks off and the business is expected to generate interest from a number of private equity and strategic bidders.
