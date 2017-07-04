Paragon 28 Announces Launch Of 12 Unique Titanium Wedges To Address Flatfoot Deformities-TITAN 3-D Wedge System

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28 has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28 has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help streamline medical procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefitting both the surgeon and patient.

The TITAN 3-D Wedge System builds on Paragon 28's portfolio of osteotomy wedges and uses the same patented shapes as the PRESERVE Evans and Cotton Wedges. These porous titanium wedges offer surgeons an alternative to autograft and allograft bone.

The TITAN 3-D Wedges have an open geometry with a three-dimensional scaffold that allows for blood entry, bone through growth, and the incorporation of biologics if used. Each wedge has a central opening which allows for passage of a 3.5 or 4.0mm screw across the osteotomy to help increase stability of the construct. In order to ensure accurate and consistent placement of this crossing screw, both wedge families leverage the patented PRECISION GUIDE System. Unlike many competitive implants, Titan 3-D Wedges do not require the use of an ancillary surface plate. To increase the coefficient of friction and minimize the chance of implant expulsion, the TITAN 3-D wedges are built with spikes which interface with bony surfaces. To facilitate accurate implantation, the system includes product specific inserters which thread onto the back of each wedge and have a strike plate to aid in final seating. The system also includes resection guides which limit excessive bone removal if explanation is required.

Paragon 28 is grateful for the significant contributions Dr. Thomas Chang, DPM Sutter Health, Santa Rosa, CA, made as surgeon designer of this system.

About Paragon 28 Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. We believe that through research and innovation we can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

