Takeda (TKPYY) Splits Off a Range of Businesses to Focus on R&D



4/7/2017 6:10:07 AM

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced that it will create a new subsidiary to take over a range of business operations.

The new company will be a joint venture with pharmaceutical services firm PRA Health Sciences. Takeda and PRA previously announced the expansion of their partnership to Japan on February 15, 2017.

The new company, which will be called Takeda-PRA Development Center KK, is scheduled to be effective as of June 1, 2017. Half of the issued shares in the new company will be owned by PRA.

Read at News Release
Read at Reuters


