Ambionics Develops Breakthrough Child Prosthetic Using 3D Printing
4/7/2017 6:10:01 AM
Stratasys’ PolyJet 3D printing technology has enabled Ben Ryan, founder of Ambionics, to create a fully-functioning 3D printed hydraulic prosthetic for his two year old son, Sol.
Researching infant development with prosthetics, Ryan has developed a prosthetic for infants to wear, enabling a more natural acceptance of prosthetic arms for young children. The customised design and production of the 3D printed hydraulic prosthetic has delivered cost savings of up to 76%, as well as time savings in design and production of 90%, compared with traditional methods of manufacture.
