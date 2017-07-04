Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Forges Peptide Discovery Pact Worth $1.5 Billion With Japanese Biopharma Peptidream

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeptiDream Inc., a public Tokyo-based biopharmaceutical company
(“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO: 4587) announced today that it has entered into a
multi-target discovery and optimization collaboration with US-based
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Janssen”), one of the Janssen
Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Under the
agreement, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, PeptiDream will
use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology
to identify macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple metabolic
and cardiovascular targets of interest selected by Janssen, and to
optimize hit peptides into therapeutic peptides or small molecule
products. Janssen also holds an exercisable option to peptide-drug
conjugate (PDC) use and applications. Janssen will have the right to
develop and commercialize all compounds resulting from the
collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream would
receive an undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is
eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization
milestone payments potentially totaling up to $1.15 billion. In
addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of any
products that arise from the collaboration.
Over the past seven years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery
collaborations with 16 of the leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen,
AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis,
Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen,
Genentech, Shionogi, and Asahi Kasei all of which are active and
ongoing. In addition, PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery
platform for broad use to Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, and
Genentech.
[Comment from Kiichi Kubota, CEO and President of PeptiDream Inc]
“Over the past few years PeptiDream has greatly expanded our ability
to turn PDPS-identified peptide candidates into peptide therapeutics,
small molecule drugs, and peptide drug conjugates (PDCs), and we greatly
look forward to working with a world-renowned organization like Janssen
to leverage these capabilities to discover and development the next
generation of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics.”