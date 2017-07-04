|
Gazing Into The Crystal Ball For Advaxis (ADXS): What To Expect At ASCO 2017
4/7/2017 6:02:17 AM
c
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is slowly carving inroads in cervical cancer, with recent findings from GOG-0265 showing favorable survival in recurrent, metastatic disease. This has created significant attention for itself in cervical cancer. But as many shareholders know, the attenuated Listeria program is being explored in a variety of tumor types, and there is the looming collaboration with Amgen on the NEO-MINE program, a $400+ million partnership.
comments powered by