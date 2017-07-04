 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Gazing Into The Crystal Ball For Advaxis (ADXS): What To Expect At ASCO 2017



4/7/2017 6:02:17 AM

c
  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is slowly carving inroads in cervical cancer, with recent findings from GOG-0265 showing favorable survival in recurrent, metastatic disease. This has created significant attention for itself in cervical cancer. But as many shareholders know, the attenuated Listeria program is being explored in a variety of tumor types, and there is the looming collaboration with Amgen on the NEO-MINE program, a $400+ million partnership.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 