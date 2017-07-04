 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

The First CAR-T Drugs Have Left The Gate



4/7/2017 5:57:35 AM

c
  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
For all the talk about biotechs being nimble, it's a big pharma that looks like it'll be the first company to launch a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced last week that the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application to market tisagenlecleucel-T, which used to be called CTL019, in patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who are relapsed and refractory to other therapies. The application was given a priority review, meaning an approval decision should be made within six months.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 