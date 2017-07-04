|
The First CAR-T Drugs Have Left The Gate
4/7/2017 5:57:35 AM
For all the talk about biotechs being nimble, it's a big pharma that looks like it'll be the first company to launch a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced last week that the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application to market tisagenlecleucel-T, which used to be called CTL019, in patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who are relapsed and refractory to other therapies. The application was given a priority review, meaning an approval decision should be made within six months.
