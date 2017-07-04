|
Medtronic (MDT) Sans The Medical Supplies Business Means RIP Widget Maker
4/7/2017 5:56:24 AM
Medtronic is rumored to be in talks with Cardinal Health to sell its medical supplies business for $6 billion to the Ohio drug distribution company, according to Reuters.
Large companies prune their portfolios from time to time so there’s nothing unusual about this. After all, Medtronic did close its acquisition of Covidien in January 2015 for a whopping $49.9 billion through which it gained the medical supplies business and is now picking the pieces most desirable.
