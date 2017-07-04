|
Gilead (GILD) Quietly Starts Recruiting Employees for China Expansion
4/7/2017 5:53:25 AM
Gilead Sciences hired a former Roche exec last fall to help it launch its hep C and hep B drugs in China, a market with big potential. Those plans now appear to include building a manufacturing facility there, its first outside of the U.S., although the company has not formally announced anything and declined to comment.
But Gilead tipped its hand this week via Twitter. A tweet to recruit workers for its China efforts included a link to this site that talked about its hepatitis and HIV treatments and mentioned the production plans.
