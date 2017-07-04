|
A DNA-Testing Company Is Offering Patients A Chance To Help Find A Cure For Their Conditions
4/7/2017 5:52:58 AM
A genetics testing company is launching a new database where patients can contribute information that could be used to research certain diseases.
Invitae, the company behind the Patient Insights Network, hopes that by having patients input their own information, it could create a better starting point for researchers looking for potential treatments to diseases.
