Researchers Create New Diagnostic Tool For Detecting Breast Cancer, Simon Fraser University Study Reveals
4/7/2017 5:51:19 AM
Simon Fraser University researchers have created a patent-pending, optical diagnostic probe capable of safely and non-invasively detecting early stage breast cancer.
Recent testing of their diffuse optical breast-scanning (DOB-Scan) probe during an initial clinical study at Surrey's Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre found that it can conclusively confirm cancer, while also providing more detail about "suspicious tissue" than conventional methods.
