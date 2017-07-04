 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Researchers Create New Diagnostic Tool For Detecting Breast Cancer, Simon Fraser University Study Reveals



4/7/2017 5:51:19 AM

c
  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Simon Fraser University researchers have created a patent-pending, optical diagnostic probe capable of safely and non-invasively detecting early stage breast cancer.

Recent testing of their diffuse optical breast-scanning (DOB-Scan) probe during an initial clinical study at Surrey's Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre found that it can conclusively confirm cancer, while also providing more detail about "suspicious tissue" than conventional methods.


Read at MedicalXpress


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 