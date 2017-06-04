Invitae Expands Its Genome Network With The Launch Of The Invitae Patient Insights Network (PIN), Enabling Participants To Share Health Information And Contribute To Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced the launch of the Invitae Patient Insights Network, a permission-based, patient-centered network designed to make it easy for patients to share health experiences, contribute de-identified clinical data, and maintain their privacy while being connected to the latest research, treatment, and disease education opportunities.

The Invitae Patient Insights Network (PIN) is a patient-directed approach to the traditional patient registry. The Invitae PIN enables patients with specific health conditions to share information, be connected to clinical trial and research opportunities, and contribute de-identified data across a wide variety of health conditions. Registries have been shown to be very valuable in advancing research in a number of diseases. The information patients share can be used by clinicians, researchers, and therapeutic developers to locate screened cohorts for possible participation in research studies. Through the Invitae PIN, patients direct and control how their de-identified information is shared and can opt in or opt out at any time. In addition, Invitae will continue to contribute de-identified data to public research databases such as ClinVar, a freely available genetic information database from the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

"I have always believed that the answers we seek in our search for a cure lie within the patient. Patients have long contributed specimens for biological research, and now they can contribute health information in real time, helping themselves and everyone else who shares their diagnosis," said Bonnie Addario, founder and chair of the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (ALCF). "Today we have opportunities to understand and fight cancer like never before. Patient insights networks can help further fuel progress while also giving those living with cancer better understanding of their own health. The path to better care begins and ends in the same place with patients."

Patients who enroll in the Invitae PIN are guided through a series of questions to gather their diagnostic experience, genetic information, treatment experience and other relevant health and family history information. Based on their responses, patients gain access to a dashboard that allows them to explore de-identified information contributed by others with the same diagnosis, for example viewing the treatment experiences of other breast cancer patients. Using the dashboard, patients can manage their preferences to share data or receive notifications about clinical trials and research opportunities that match their profile. By participating in the PIN and agreeing to share de-identified data, patients build a powerful database that can help them better understand their own health and significantly improve research across heritable conditions.

"The Invitae Patient Insights Network has reimagined the single-condition, often clinician-driven patient registry to establish a multi-condition, patient-directed network. Patients who participate in the Invitae PIN will have the ability to safely store their information and direct how it is used. They can also gain access to insights about how other patients with a similar condition manage their health or connect to clinical trials and other research opportunities," said Robert Nussbaum, MD, chief medical officer of Invitae. "By participating in the Invitae PIN, patients can also contribute to research that will benefit everyone."

The Invitae PIN will open enrollment to people with a personal or family history of cancer or who have had genetic testing for cancer predisposition. Enrollment for patients with conditions in additional clinical areas, such as cardiology and neurology, will open throughout 2017. Patients, clinicians, researchers and biopharma therapeutics developers interested in participating in the Invitae Patient Insights Network can learn more and create an account at pin.invitae.com.

"Knowing I can control my data and use it to see what has helped other patients who are also battling lung cancer can help me make decisions about my health," said Jim Brown, a lung cancer survivor from Washington. "I choose to share my data in the hopes that I am helping researchers develop treatments faster."

The Invitae PIN is established based on several important principles: patients own and control their data; permission-based sharing of patient data can be valuable to improving patient outcomes; patients should decide what's best for them; and technology can remove barriers to diagnosis and treatment.

Patients and clinicians interested in the Invitae Patient Insights Network or genetic testing through Invitae should visit the company's website at pin.invitae.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation's (NYSE: NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower price than many single-gene and panel tests today. The company currently provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for a variety of genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. Additionally, the company has created a Genome Network to connect patients, clinicians, advocacy organizations, researchers, and therapeutic developers to accelerate the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of hereditary disease. For more information, visit our website at invitae.com.

