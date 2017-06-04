STOCKHOLM, Apr. 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Eurocine Vaccines expects results from the ongoing immunological analyses in June/July 2017. The samples presently being analyzed were collected during the clinical study on the nasal influenza vaccine candidate Immunose FLU, conducted in the current influenza season, 2016/2017.
"I am pleased that the progress of the immunological analyses has been somewhat faster than expected", said CSO Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais."
CONTACT:
CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com
+46-70-634-0171
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-expects-clinical-results-june-july-2017,c2234148
The following files are available for download:
To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurocine-vaccines-expects-clinical-results-junejuly-2017-300435906.html
SOURCE Eurocine Vaccines