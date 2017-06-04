Eurocine Vaccines Expects Clinical Results June/July 2017

STOCKHOLM, Apr. 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eurocine Vaccines expects results from the ongoing immunological analyses in June/July 2017. The samples presently being analyzed were collected during the clinical study on the nasal influenza vaccine candidate Immunose FLU, conducted in the current influenza season, 2016/2017.

"I am pleased that the progress of the immunological analyses has been somewhat faster than expected", said CSO Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais."

