 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Eurocine Vaccines Expects Clinical Results June/July 2017



4/6/2017 12:36:54 PM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

STOCKHOLM, Apr. 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eurocine Vaccines expects results from the ongoing immunological analyses in June/July 2017. The samples presently being analyzed were collected during the clinical study on the nasal influenza vaccine candidate Immunose FLU, conducted in the current influenza season, 2016/2017.

"I am pleased that the progress of the immunological analyses has been somewhat faster than expected", said CSO Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais."

CONTACT:

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB

hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com 

+46-70-634-0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-expects-clinical-results-june-july-2017,c2234148

The following files are available for download:

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurocine-vaccines-expects-clinical-results-junejuly-2017-300435906.html

SOURCE Eurocine Vaccines

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   
Vaccine

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 