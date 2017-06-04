AbbVie (ABBV) To Host First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2017, before the market opens.

AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern). It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the call will be available after 11 a.m. Central time.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of the world's most complex and serious diseases. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For further information on the company and its people, portfolio and commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

