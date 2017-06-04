 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Zai Lab Partners With GE Healthcare To Build Suzhou Bio-Manufacturing Facility



4/6/2017 12:03:36 PM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
April 6, 2017 -- Zai Lab of Shanghai will expand into biologic drug manufacturing through a partnership with GE Healthcare, a company that makes biomanufacturing equipment. The two companies will cooperate on a facility in Suzhou's BioBay Park, already under construction, which will initially produce clinical-trial-level supplies of biologic drugs. In BioBay, Zai has started building the 4200 square meter large molecule cGMP plant, and it is also close to completing construction on a 5000 square meter small molecule manufacturing facility. GE's equipment will be used in the biologics facility.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 