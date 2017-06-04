|
Zai Lab Partners With GE Healthcare To Build Suzhou Bio-Manufacturing Facility
4/6/2017 12:03:36 PM
April 6, 2017 -- Zai Lab of Shanghai will expand into biologic drug manufacturing through a partnership with GE Healthcare, a company that makes biomanufacturing equipment. The two companies will cooperate on a facility in Suzhou's BioBay Park, already under construction, which will initially produce clinical-trial-level supplies of biologic drugs. In BioBay, Zai has started building the 4200 square meter large molecule cGMP plant, and it is also close to completing construction on a 5000 square meter small molecule manufacturing facility. GE's equipment will be used in the biologics facility.
comments powered by