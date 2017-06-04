CSSi LifeSciences And The Prince William Science Accelerator Partner To Deliver Critical Support Services To Wet Lab Space Startups

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSi LifeSciences, a trusted partner from discovery to commercialization for biologics and vaccines, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Prince William Science Accelerator, the only public-private commercially available wet lab space in Northern Virginia. The partnership promotes the development of new businesses and the retention and expansion of existing businesses within the county's growing and diverse life sciences community, through CSSi LifeSciences' technical assistance, regulatory, clinical and commercial assessment for all Prince William Science Accelerator tenants.

The extensive preclinical, regulatory and clinical expertise of CSSi LifeSciences combined with the Prince William Science Accelerator's innovative wet lab space will allow startup life sciences and biotechnology companies to have access to talent, multiple opportunities for collaboration and incredible prospect for expanded growth within the life sciences industry in the County. More specifically, the strategic partnership will deliver a productive environment and speed-to-market solutions to wet lab tenants through the use of unparalleled services and strategies and readily available space and equipment, as well as by providing access to industry networks, partnerships and internships.

"We are excited about partnering with the Prince William Science Accelerator and extending our reach into the Virginia market," said Jim Sergi, President, CSSi LifeSciences. "With Prince William County's already well-established and growing life sciences ecosystem, we are committed to providing the Science Accelerator with the necessary services and resources needed to help add to its growing portfolio of wet lab tenants. Together, we are the ideal solution for bringing life sciences companies' innovations to market faster and more cost-effectively."

"The Prince William Science Accelerator has strong market appeal, as there is no other space like it in the region. Partnering with CSSi LifeSciences further enhances our unique offering and pro-business support that Prince William County is recognized for," said Jeffrey A. Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

Over the years, CSSi LifeSciences has provided vital business and strategic support to "Big" biopharma, as well as incubators, and enabled the development of over 500 drugs, biologics and in-vitro diagnostics. CSSi LifeSciences has a defined process that lets its clients leverage its breadth of integrated services and growth strategies to develop strategic regulatory and clinical pathways to ensure commercial success and maximize shareholder value.

First established in 2014, the Prince William Science Accelerator was designed to provide an innovative environment for entrepreneurial research and product development. Ideally situated in Innovation Park near George Mason University, the 9,000 sq. ft. facility houses nine fully built-out wet laboratory spaces suited for each tenant's specific needs. The Science Accelerator is amongst the largest and fastest-growing cluster of life and forensic sciences facilities in the region.

About CSSi LifeSciences:

CSSi LifeSciences ensures a successful and expeditious pathway to commercialization for our clients' drugs and medical devices by providing insight-driven analysis that saves time, development costs, and resources. CSSi LifeSciences enables faster, more informed decision making to increase commercial success, while reducing the risk of late-stage failures and post-authorization action. CSSi LifeSciences is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, London, UK and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit: www.cssilifesciences.com, email: info@cssilifesciences.com or call: +1(888) 279-8388.

About the Prince William Science Accelerator:

Located in the heart of Prince William County's Science and Technology hub at Innovation Park, the Prince William Science Accelerator is a premier life sciences incubation facility, which features 9 fully built out, commercially available wet labs - the only public-private commercially available wet lab space in Northern Virginia. Competitive lease rates, flexible terms, location incentives, as well as a full complement of amenities are just some of the reasons why the Science Accelerator is an ideal option particularly for startups and growing life sciences companies. To learn more, please contact Chris Girdwood at (571) 839-0776 or email: cgirdwood@pwcgov.org or visit: www.PWCEconDev.org.

