Alexion (ALXN) To Report First Quarter 2017 Results on Thursday, April 27, 2017



4/6/2017 11:11:52 AM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, April 27, 2017 before the US financial markets open. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial 888-329-8877 (USA) or 719-457-2648 (International), passcode 6536169 shortly before 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET through a limited time thereafter. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA) or 719-457-0820 (International), passcode 6536169. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexionpharm.com.

[ALXN-G]

Contacts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Investors
Elena Ridloff, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(475) 230-3601
or
Catherine Hu
Director, Investor Relations
(475) 230-3599


