Innocrin Appoints Fred Eshelman, Pharmd As CEO And Is Granted Fast Track Designation By FDA For Seviteronel Treatment Of Women With Triple-Negative Breast Cancer And Women Or Men With Estrogen Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innocrin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on the
development of the oral, selective CYP17-lyase/androgen receptor (AR)
inhibitor, seviteronel, announced today the appointment of Fred
Eshelman, PharmD, of Eshelman Ventures® as Chief Executive Officer,
effective March 15, 2017.
“We believe that the award of a second Fast Track designation for
seviteronel, in addition to men with castration resistant prostate
cancer (CRPC), is continued FDA recognition of the compound’s potential
to address significant unmet medical need in hormone-dependent cancers”
Douglas Reed, MD, Innocrin Chairman of the Board stated, “I am pleased
to have Fred lead the Innocrin team as the company enters mid-stage
clinical development for breast and prostate cancer. His transactional
and drug development expertise will serve Innocrin well as the company
and its clinical programs continue to mature.”
Fred Eshelman is the founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, an investment
company primarily interested in private healthcare companies. Previously
he founded and served as CEO and Executive Chairman of Pharmaceutical
Product Development (NASDAQ: PPD). After PPD he served as Founding
Chairman and largest shareholder of Furiex Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ: FURX), which was sold to Forest Labs/Actavis in July, 2014. His
career has also included positions as senior vice president of
development and board member of the former Glaxo, Inc., as well as
various management positions with Beecham Laboratories and Boehringer
Mannheim Pharmaceuticals.
“As the lead investor of Innocrin’s last round of financing, I am fully
committed to the success of the seviteronel clinical development
programs, since the drug provides novel treatment options for breast and
prostate cancer sub-types where patients have failed other therapies. I
am not only investing in seviteronel, but also betting on members of the
development team as I join the company’s day-to-day leadership,” said
Dr. Eshelman.
Innocrin also announced that the FDA granted a second Fast Track
Designation for seviteronel (VT-464). The new designation is for the
treatment of women with advanced AR+ triple-negative breast cancer
(TNBC) and women or men with advanced estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)
breast cancer.
Established under the FDA Modernization Act of 1997, the Fast Track
program is designed to facilitate the development and review of drugs
intended to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. A
drug development program with Fast Track designation is afforded greater
access to FDA for the purpose of expediting the drug’s development,
review and potential approval.
Edwina Baskin-Bey, M.D. Innocrin Chief Medical Officer stated, “Granting
of the FDA Fast Track Designation for seviteronel treatment of women and
men with advanced breast cancer helps to accelerate our already
aggressive clinical development programs. Increased FDA collaborations
and rolling reviews for both CRPC and breast cancer will allow for us to
continue our momentum of bringing seviteronel to patients in need of new
treatment options.”
Innocrin also announced that it recently completed enrollment of women
with ER+ breast cancer in the Phase 2 CLARITY (CYP17
Lyase and Androgen
Receptor Inhibitor
Treatment with Seviteronel) study
(INO-VT-464-006; NCT02580448) and enrollment of women with TNBC and men
with ER+ breast cancer is ongoing. Phase 2 enrollment in its prostate
cancer studies are also ongoing in men who have progressed following
abiraterone, enzalutamide or both.
Innocrin also announced presentations at the American Association of
Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting (1-5 April 2017) and the upcoming
American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting (12-16 May 2017)
describing new combination and single-agent seviteronel results in
breast and prostate models resistant to approved therapies. Updated
Phase 2 breast cancer clinical results will be presented at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (2-6 June 2017).
About Seviteronel (VT-464)
Seviteronel is a once-daily oral therapeutic given without prednisone.
Seviteronel selectively inhibits CYP17 lyase, an enzyme needed for the
synthesis of androgens and estrogens, and also directly blocks the AR.
It is thought that the AR may stimulate disease progression of breast
cancer tumors that no longer are ER+ (e.g., are triple-negative) or are
ER+ but have become resistant to ER-directed therapies such as aromatase
inhibitors or tamoxifen. Preclinical study results presented at the 2015
San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, confirmed that seviteronel, due to
its multiple mechanisms of action, blocks the growth of resistant ER+
and AR+ breast cancer cells more potently than enzalutamide. Phase 2
enrollment of women and men with breast cancer is ongoing in the
CLARITY-01 (CYP17 Lyase
and Androgen Receptor
Inhibitor Treatment
with Seviteronel) study (NCT02580448).
A growing body of preclinical and clinical evidence shows that
seviteronel blocks the growth of deadly CRPC that is resistant to
abiraterone (a CYP17 hydroxylase inhibitor) or enzalutamide (an AR
antagonist). CRPC disease progression following treatment with
abiraterone, enzalutamide or both represents a major unmet medical need
due to the widespread and growing use of both agents, as well as the
high cross-resistance between these agents (e.g., cancers that are
resistant to abiraterone are typically resistant to enzalutamide and vice
versa). Fast Track Designation was granted for seviteronel treatment
of men with CRPC 10 December 2015. Enrollment is ongoing in two Phase 2
studies (NCT02012920, NCT02445976).
About Breast Cancer
Each year over 230,000 women and 2,300 men are diagnosed with breast
cancer in the United States, with almost 40,000 and 440 deaths
attributable to the disease. While estrogen deprivation is currently the
standard of care for ER+ BCa, the majority of patients eventually
develop resistance. ER+ patients comprise ~75% of all metastatic breast
cancer cases, and TNBC accounts for ~15-20%. TNBC has a more aggressive
course than ER+ BCa does but both have poor survival rates post-failure
of endocrine and/or chemotherapy.
About Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men
in the United States: an estimated one in six will be diagnosed with
prostate cancer in his lifetime. Prostate cancer afflicts nearly 240,000
men each year in the US and approximately 36,000 men die due to
metastatic CRPC.
About Innocrin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.innocrinpharma.com)
Innocrin discovers and develops novel oral inhibitors of CYP17 lyase and
the AR. Innocrin wholly owns the patents that protect seviteronel and
structurally related classes of CYP17 lyase-selective inhibitors. CYP17
lyase inhibitors may have high commercial potential for the treatment of
a wide array of cancers including ovarian, liver, bladder, and head and
neck. In addition, Innocrin has plans to develop CYP17 lyase inhibitors
for the treatment of non-oncologic syndromes that are due to hormone
excess, including endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome and
congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Innocrin’s investors include the
Novartis Venture Fund, Eshelman Ventures, Lilly Ventures, Hatteras
Venture Partners, Intersouth Partners, Lurie Holdings, and Astellas
Venture Management.