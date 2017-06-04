Galapagos (GLPG.BR) Doses First Psoriatic Arthritis Patient With Filgotinib

First dosing triggers $10 million milestone payment from Gilead



Mechelen, Belgium; 5 April 2017, regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces dosing of the first patient with psoriatic arthritis in the EQUATOR Phase 2 study. This achievement triggers a $10 million milestone payment from Gilead to Galapagos.

The EQUATOR Phase 2 study will be a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of the selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adult patients with moderately to severely active psoriatic arthritis.

Galapagos and Gilead entered into a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of filgotinib in inflammatory indications. In addition to the EQUATOR Phase 2 study in psoriatic arthritis and the TORTUGA Phase 2 study in ankylosing spondylitis led by Galapagos, Gilead initiated the FINCH Phase 3 program in rheumatoid arthritis, the DIVERSITY Phase 3 study in Crohn's disease, the SELECTION Phase 2b/3 study in ulcerative colitis in 2016 and leads the Phase 2 study in Sjögren's syndrome.

Filgotinib is an investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been established.

For information about the studies with filgotinib: www.clinicaltrials.gov

For more information about filgotinib: www.glpg.com/filgotinib

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 510 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.

