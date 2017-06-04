|
Biotech Support Group Release: Research Article Cites Cleanascite For Analyzing Membrane Interaction Proteins
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their lipid clearance technology for cell culture lysates.
The citation is:
Ahmed, Syed Mukhtar, and Ian G. Macara. "The Par3 polarity protein is an exocyst receptor essential for mammary cell survival." Nature Communications 8 (2017): 14867. doi:10.1038/ncomms14867
In brief, the article's authors aimed to identify a receptor of the exocyst, an essential component of the secretory pathway required for delivery of basolateral proteins to the plasma membranes of epithelial cells. To determine if phospholipids were essential for the interaction, a lipid-binding resin was used to remove lipids. The article states "Lipids from cells and bacterial lysates were removed using Cleanascite™…". The authors conclude that Par3 is an exocyst receptor required for targeted membrane- protein delivery.
"This reference shows that Cleanascite™ efficiently removes lipids so essential interactions of membrane proteins can be evaluated" states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com
