Acerus (TRLPF) Announces NATESTO Regulatory Filing in South Korea

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP) announced today that
Hyundai Pharm Co., Ltd. has filed for the marketing approval of NATESTO®
with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. Hyundai
Pharm acquired an exclusive license to market NATESTO® in
South Korea from Acerus in December 2016. If approved, NATESTO®
will be the first and only testosterone nasal gel indicated for the
treatment of low testosterone in South Korea.
“Acerus is very pleased by the speed with which Hyundai Pharm has been
able to prepare the dossier and file NATESTO® with MFDS,”
said Tom Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “It’s a
testament to their commitment to the future success of NATESTO®.”
“We look forward to working with the MFDS regulatory authorities to
bring NATESTO® to the South Korean market,” said Young Hak
Kim, CEO and President of Hyundai Pharm Co., Ltd. “This product is an
important advance for patients suffering from low testosterone in South
Korea. Its unique nasal administration, safety and efficacy represent a
clear opportunity to improve patient’s quality of life.”
About NATESTO® (Testosterone) Nasal Gel
NATESTO® is a nasal gel formulation of testosterone developed
by Acerus Pharmaceutical Corporation and indicated as a replacement
therapy for men diagnosed with conditions associated with a deficiency
or absence of endogenous testosterone (hypogonadism). It is the first
and only nasally-administered testosterone product approved by the U.S.
FDA and Health Canada and available in a ‘no-touch’ dispenser with a
metered dose pump. A copy of the NATESTO® Canadian product
monograph can be found at: http://www.aceruspharma.com/English/products-and-pipeline/NATESTO®/default.aspx.
For further information, specific to the U.S. product dosing and
administration, please visit: www.NATESTO®.com.
About Acerus
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a fully-integrated, Canadian
specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development,
manufacture, marketing and distribution of innovative, branded products
in Men’s and Women’s Health. Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the
symbol ASP. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com
and follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn
About Hyundai Pharm Co., Ltd.
Founded in 1965, HYUNDAI Pharm Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company
engaged in R&D, manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical
products, health and food drinks, as well as medical equipment. In the
pharmaceutical field, HYUNDAI is a leading expert in various therapeutic
categories (CV, respiratory system, women’s & men’s health, CNS, and
oncology) with specialized and unique products. The company is head
quartered in Seoul, South Korea and is publicly traded on the Korea
Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.hyundaipharm.co.kr/english/index.jsp
Notice regarding forward-looking statements
Information in this press release that is not current or historical
factual information may constitute forward-looking information within
the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are
assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions,
although considered reasonable by the company at the time of
preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that
actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently
expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these
risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form
dated March 7, 2017 that is available at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on
our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe
are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue
importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this
information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no
obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any
particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.
