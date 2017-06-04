Akili Announces Results From Pilot Study Showing Treatment With Project EVO Improves Cognitive Control In Children With Sensory Processing Dysfunction And Attentional Deficits

Results show neurological changes in prefrontal cortex, providing
additional evidence of targeted neurological mechanism of proprietary
technology platform
BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akili
Interactive Labs, Inc. ("Akili"), today announced results from a
pilot study, conducted by collaborators at the University of California
San Francisco (“UCSF”), evaluating the efficacy and possible
neurological mechanisms of Project: EVOTM, a
digital treatment being developed by Akili, in children with Sensory
Processing Dysfunction (SPD) with and without attention impairments
compared to typically developing children. Improvements on tests of
cognitive control were observed in all groups, but the children with SPD
and inattention/hyperactivity showed greater improvement in the
Vanderbilt Assessment Scale as well as neurological changes in the
prefrontal cortex of the brain. The results, published in PLOS ONE, provide
additional evidence of a neurological mechanism underlying treatment
response, and underscore the potential of a new kind of neurological
targeting approach to treat patients based on specific clinical features.
In the open-label pilot study, 57 children received at-home treatment
with Project: EVO for four weeks and subsequently underwent
post-treatment cognitive, behavioral, and neurological assessment.
Although all children showed improvement in measures of cognitive
control after training, only the children with SPD and inattention
showed statistically significant improvements in real world function
using the Vanderbilt Assessment (n=20; p<0.001), a gold-standard
parent-rating scale of real-world symptoms and function. Furthermore, a
stimulus-locked EEG measure characterizing the brain’s immediate
response to specific stimuli showed robust change in the SPD+IA group
(p<0.001). After treatment, 33% of this group showed a reduction of
parent-reported symptoms large enough that they no longer met the
clinical criteria for inattention. Follow-up analyses 9 months later
showed maintenance of the parent-reported benefits that correlated with
the neurological signal related to how the brain’s prefrontal cortex
processes and controls incoming sensory information (p=0.042).
“These findings are quite exciting given that they both reproduce
critical elements of the study of this technology in older adults and
suggest that this treatment approach can have powerful effects across
the lifespan and in distinct populations with specific cognitive
deficits,” said Joaquin A. Anguera, PhD, Assistant Professor in the
Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry at UCSF and lead author of this
study. The prototype technology was originally published as the cover
story in Nature, showing neurological changes and cognitive
improvements in healthy older adults (Anguera et al., 2013; Nature).
The trial, which was conducted in two phases, initially assessed
cognitive, behavioral, and neurological measurements of 62 children to
quantify attentional abilities and the neurological underpinnings of
these abilities. This study included a subset of children with SPD
(roughly 54% of the sample) who were also stratified by an
inattention/hyperactivity based on the Vanderbilt Assessment. The study
found that children with SPD and inattention/hyperactivity performed
worse at baseline on measures of cognition as well as the neurological
measure (midline frontal theta power), compared to typically developing
children and the SPD children who did not meet the inattention criteria.
“We’re encouraged to see not only the magnitude and duration of what
appears to be a meaningful treatment effect, but also continued
validation of the targeted neurological mechanism of our technology,”
said Eddie Martucci Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Akili. “We are
currently in the midst of a large-scale, randomized, controlled trial in
ADHD, and we are excited to continue our clinical research to validate
our digital treatments in populations where we can have a meaningful
impact.”
“Once again, we are reminded by this study that it is critical to assess
specific domains of function in our children with neurodevelopmental
differences, in this case attention/cognitive control,” said Elysa
Marco, MD, Associate Professor in the Departments of
Neurology, Psychiatry, and Pediatrics at UCSF and an author on the
study. “Once an area of challenge is identified, specifically targeting
that skill or challenge can make a difference not only in brain activity
but also in the classroom.”
Akili’s Project: EVOTM is currently
being evaluated in a large, multi-site, randomized controlled trial in
patients with pediatric ADHD that may serve the basis of the company’s
submission to the FDA for clearance as a medical device treatment for
the pediatric disorder. The company is developing other treatment and
screening products that are based on the same technology that targets
cognitive control to address a significant unmet need in various patient
populations with cognitive deficiencies.
Akili and the investigators of the trial are conducting ongoing work to
further study attention characterization and treatment and pediatric
cognitive disorders.
About Akili’s Products
Akili's technologies are based on a
proprietary neuroscience approach developed to target specific
neurological systems through sensory and digital mechanics. The
company's lead, patent-pending technology platform (used in this trial)
is based on cognitive science exclusively licensed from the lab of Dr.
Adam Gazzaley at the University of California, San Francisco, and
proprietary adaptive algorithms developed at Akili, all built into
action video game interfaces. The platform powers both assessment and
treatment products, which deploy real-time, adaptive cognitive
challenges and interventions, respectively. Both products target the
brain's interference processing system (an individual's core ability to
process multiple streams of information), a key function underlying
cognitive control.
Akili is currently conducting multiple clinical trials of its leading
digital medicine platform across a variety of patient populations,
including pediatric ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (in collaboration
with Autism Speaks), depression, Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain
injury.
About Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
Akili is
building clinically validated cognitive treatments and assessments that
are delivered in an action video game interface. Leveraging
medical-grade science and consumer-grade software technology, the
company is seeking to produce a new type of medical product that can
offer safe and effective scalable treatment and better monitoring for
patients across a range of mental health and neurological conditions.
The company was founded by and is a subsidiary of PureTech
Health (PRTC.L), together with leading neuroscientists and game
designers. Akili’s lead product candidate, Project: EVOTM,
is currently being evaluated in a pivotal trial in patients with
pediatric ADHD that may serve the basis of the company’s submission to
the FDA for clearance as a medical device treatment for the pediatric
disorder. Akili has garnered investment from Shire PLC, Amgen Ventures
and Merck Ventures BV, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, a subsidiary of Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (known as M Ventures in the United States and
Canada), and it has strategic partnerships with Pfizer Inc. and Autism
Speaks.
About PureTech Health
PureTech
Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) is a cross-disciplinary,
advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel
medicines that modulate the adaptive human systems. PureTech’s therapies
target the dysfunctions in the immune, nervous, and gastro-intestinal
systems by addressing the underlying pathophysiology of disease from a
systems perspective rather than through a single receptor or pathway.
The company is advancing a rich pipeline that includes multiple human
proof-of-concept studies and pivotal or registration studies expected to
read out over the next 12 to 18 months. PureTech Health’s growing
research and development pipeline has been developed in collaboration
with some of the world’s leading scientific experts, who along with
PureTech's experienced team and a stellar board identify, analyze and
advance very selectively the opportunities the company believes hold the
most promise for patients. This experienced and engaged team places
PureTech Health at the forefront of ground-breaking science and
technological innovation and leads the company between and beyond
existing disciplines. For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com
or connect with us on Twitter
@puretechh.
