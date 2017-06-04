SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing novel medicines to treat life-altering central
nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that, on April 3, 2017, the
Compensation Committee of Sage’s Board of Directors granted
non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 295,000 shares
of its common stock to 15 new employees under Sage’s 2016 Inducement
Equity Plan.
The 2016 Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of
equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or
non-employee director of Sage (or following a bona fide period of
non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual's entering
into employment with Sage, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ
Listing Rules.
The options have an exercise price of $70.35 per share, which is equal
to the closing price of Sage’s common stock on April 3, 2017. Each
option will vest and become exercisable as to twenty-five percent of the
shares on the one year anniversary of the recipient’s start date, and
will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the shares
in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following the
anniversary, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued
employment with Sage on such vesting dates. The options are subject to
the terms and conditions of Sage’s 2016 Inducement Equity Plan, and the
terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of
patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Sage
has a portfolio of novel product candidates targeting critical CNS
receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Sage's lead program, brexanolone
(SAGE-547), is in Phase 3 clinical development for super-refractory
status epilepticus, a rare and severe seizure disorder, and for
postpartum depression. Sage is developing its next generation
modulators, including SAGE-217 and SAGE-718, with a focus on acute and
chronic CNS disorders. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.