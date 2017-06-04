Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) CEO Steps Down, Company to Review Strategic Alternatives

– Ladenburg Thalmann Engaged to Assist in the Process –
– John Kelley Resigns as CEO; Michael Jebsen, President and CFO,
Appointed as Interim CEO –
MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products
for the critical care market, today provided an update related to its
business strategy, the clinical development of its product candidates
and its management team:
-
The Company’s Board of Directors is conducting a comprehensive review
of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value and
has formed a strategic committee of three independent board members to
supervise management in this review. In addition, the Company has
engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg
Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE MKT: LTS), as its financial
advisor to assist in the strategic review process; including, but not
limited to a merger, a business combination, a strategic investment
into the Company, or a purchase, license or other acquisition of
assets. This process may not result in any transaction and the Company
does not intend to disclose additional details unless and until it has
entered into a specific transaction.
-
As reported earlier, the Company continues to believe levosimendan is
an effective and safe inotrope to increase cardiac output in patients
at risk for or with perioperative low cardiac output. Accordingly, the
Company plans to continue pursuing a regulatory filing in Canada. The
Company continues to evaluate the results of the LEVO-CTS clinical
trial and feedback provided by the FDA in preparation for the pre-NDA
meeting with the FDA to occur in May, while simultaneously exploring
additional strategic options and alternatives that might enhance
stockholder value.
-
Effective April 3, 2017, John Kelley resigned as Chief Executive
Officer of the Company and from the Company’s board of directors, but
has agreed to provide consulting services to the Company for a period
of time following his resignation. The Company’s Board of Directors
appointed Michael Jebsen, the Company’s current President and Chief
Financial Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective
immediately upon Mr. Kelley’s resignation. Mr. Jebsen previously
served as Interim Chief Executive Officer for the Company from 2011 to
2013.
Ronald Blanck, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company, said:
“We thank John for his contributions and wish him well for the future.
This development does not change the focus or direction of the Company,
which remains dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through the
development and commercialization of products for the critical care
market and we have complete confidence in Michael’s ability to lead the
Company once again during this transitional stage of its development.”
“I thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity and look forward to
building upon the foundation established through our prior drug
development experience to bolster the Company’s product pipeline and
commercialization efforts,” said Michael Jebsen.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused
on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical
care market. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.
About Levosimendan
Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple
mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in
hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was
discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo
Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this
indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics
acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize
levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the
Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s
judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not
limited to matters beyond the Company’s control that could lead to the
Company’s need for additional funding to continue to operate as a going
concern; risks associated with the Company’s ability to manage operating
expenses and obtain additional capital as needed; the impact of
significant reductions in the Company’s operations on its ability to
develop its product candidates or maintain compliance with laws and
regulations relating to public companies; the Company’s ability to
maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards and
policies and to maintain the listing and trading of its common stock on
that exchange; uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical studies
and the risk that the Company’s product candidates may not demonstrate
adequate safety, efficacy or tolerability in one or more clinical
studies for approval by regulatory authorities; the potential for the
Company to sell or license part or all of its assets; the impact of
management changes on the Company’s business and unanticipated charges,
costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a
result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as
described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March
16, 2017, as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company
disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking
statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press
release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals,
plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.