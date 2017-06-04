Enclara Pharmacia Appoints Stephen Phenneger As Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia (Enclara), the market leader in comprehensive pharmacy management services to the hospice industry, announces the appointment of Stephen C. Phenneger as chief financial officer. A former operating partner at Cressey & Company, a private healthcare investment firm, Phenneger brings years of expertise in finance, development and operations, as well as significant experience in healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

“We are fortunate to add Stephen to our executive team,” says Andy Horowitz, CEO of Enclara. “Stephen’s direct experience with investment, operations and customer relations in hospice, pharmacy distribution and post-acute software companies are a strong fit with our vision of continued growth and industry thought leadership. In addition, and more importantly, Stephen adds another ‘customer-focused voice’ to our senior leadership team. This will be particularly important as we look to provide our healthcare partners – end-of-life care providers and payers – with industry-leading value added solutions that help them continue to meet their complex regulatory and business requirements.”

At Cressey & Company, Phenneger directly supported a number of portfolio companies from operational and transactional levels.

Prior to Cressey & Company, he served as director, Development and FP&A, IdeaSphere, Inc., and senior manager, Transaction Services, for national accounting firms focusing on private equity clients in the healthcare sector. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from LaSalle University.

Phenneger adds, “I am excited to join Enclara at this important time in its growth trajectory. I look forward to advancing business and strategic objectives, and working with the Enclara team and clients to better serve the hospice and homecare communities.”

About Enclara Pharmacia

Enclara Pharmacia is a national full service mail order and PBM supplier of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara services over 500 customers and 85,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of pharmaceuticals, as well as access to a network of over 65,000 retail pharmacies, including our own automated fulfillment pharmacies, and institutional pharmacies. For more information, visit www.enclarapharmacia.com.