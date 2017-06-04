Enclara Pharmacia Appoints Stephen Phenneger As Chief Financial Officer

Former operating partner at leading healthcare investment firm
brings experience in growing healthcare companies
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara
Pharmacia (Enclara), the market leader in comprehensive pharmacy
management services to the hospice industry, announces the appointment
of Stephen C. Phenneger as chief financial officer. A former operating
partner at Cressey
& Company, a private healthcare investment firm, Phenneger
brings years of expertise in finance, development and operations, as
well as significant experience in healthcare mergers and acquisitions.
“We are fortunate to add Stephen to our executive team,” says Andy
Horowitz, CEO of Enclara. “Stephen’s direct experience with investment,
operations and customer relations in hospice, pharmacy distribution and
post-acute software companies are a strong fit with our vision of
continued growth and industry thought leadership. In addition, and more
importantly, Stephen adds another ‘customer-focused voice’ to our senior
leadership team. This will be particularly important as we look to
provide our healthcare partners – end-of-life care providers and payers
– with industry-leading value added solutions that help them continue to
meet their complex regulatory and business requirements.”
At Cressey & Company, Phenneger directly supported a number of portfolio
companies from operational and transactional levels.
Prior to Cressey & Company, he served as director, Development and FP&A,
IdeaSphere, Inc., and senior manager, Transaction Services, for national
accounting firms focusing on private equity clients in the healthcare
sector. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from LaSalle
University.
Phenneger adds, “I am excited to join Enclara at this important time in
its growth trajectory. I look forward to advancing business and
strategic objectives, and working with the Enclara team and clients to
better serve the hospice and homecare communities.”
About Enclara Pharmacia
Enclara Pharmacia is a national full service mail order and PBM supplier
of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the
hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara services over 500
customers and 85,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy
costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of
pharmaceuticals, as well as access to a network of over 65,000 retail
pharmacies, including our own automated fulfillment pharmacies, and
institutional pharmacies. For more information, visit www.enclarapharmacia.com.