BioStem Technologies Announces Audit Process And Uplisting Plans To The OTCQX Market

OAKLAND PARK, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - BioStem Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) ("BioStem Tech" or the "Company"), an emerging International Biotechnology company, engaged D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. as their PCAOB registered certified public auditing firm.

As BSEM transitions out of the start-up phase and into the growth stage, the corporate team will be shifting focus to driving future revenues from its pharmaceutical divisions starting this summer. A major key factor with uplisting to a fully reporting market is that it will allow the company to expand its shareholder base to "Wall Street" type investors as well as attracting institutional lenders with strategic portfolios. BSEM plans to accompany the likes of Experian, Bombardier, Heineken and many more on the OTC QX market.

D. Brooks & Associates has completed the inventory audit of goods being sold through our eCommerce platforms, DrDavesBest.com and BioStemWellness.com. Next steps in the process involve document discovery for the Company's numerous acquisitions and business activities over the audit period. This process is expected to be completed sometime in Q2 2017 with the Uplisting to follow shortly after.

Henry "Chip" Van Vurst, CEO of BioStem Technologies went on to say, "This has been our goal since inception and we are now ready to execute this process. Uplisting to the OTCQX will allow the Company to build market awareness, establish enhanced trust and confidence with investors, investment banks and fund managers alike."

About D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. is a PCAOB registered certified public accounting firm that offers clients professional and courteous attention while delivering practical value in addressing their needs. We have extensive experience in assisting clients with highly complex issues as well as day to day operational needs. Our principals are native residents of South Florida and share a passion for helping businesses and individuals achieve success in financial matters.

The Firm's philosophy is to provide clients National level technical expertise through hands on relationships that emphasize understanding client issues, addressing them with appropriate urgency, and maintaining effective communications so as to maximize value delivered as a result of these relationships.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BSEM) is in the business of regenerative medicine and antiaging strategies throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Company's mission is to conquer the effects of biological aging (and related acute disease), and its strategy is to discover, develop, produce, and deliver the most effective stem cell and wellness products in the world. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and industry visionaries who are creating innovative products for helping customers live their best, feel their best, and be their best. The company operates six strategic business units -- BioStem Cell Therapy, BioStem Wellness, BioStem Pharmaceuticals, Qualified Pharma Ingredients, BioBlue Technologies, and BioStem International -- providing a diversified line of products and services that include: clinical stem cell therapy, stem cell R&D, state-of-the-art laboratory services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, API repackaging, and medical tourism.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.