Advanced Extraction Systems Partners With Canada’s Island Garden To Introduce New Modular Extraction Lab

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. (AESI) announced today that it will be
building a state of the art supercritical fluid extraction system to
produce high value cannabis extracts for Canada’s Island Garden Inc.
(CIGI).
“We are very excited to be introducing our new extraction lab in
partnership with Canada’s Island Garden,” says David Campbell, Chief
Operating Officer of AESI. “Through our work with CIGI we have designed
a state of the art, modular and self-contained supercritical fluid
extraction lab. The lab is completely portable and takes up a limited
footprint, so it can be shipped from Prince Edward Island across the
globe.” The new modular system is expected to be up and running at CIGI
in the summer of 2017.
This system is a modular adaptation of AESI’s CO2 extraction systems,
which produce contaminant free oil extracts for the global medical
marijuana industry. Unlike organic solvent extraction methods, CO2
extraction is clean and green and is quickly becoming the gold standard
for residual free cannabis extracts.
“The demand for oil from licensed cannabis producers is consistently
increasing, and it is our goal to adapt and respond to this growing
demand,” says Edwin Jewell, President of CIGI. “We are thrilled to be
entering this market with a company that has a reputation for creating
top quality equipment, as it is always our objective to produce an end
product that is the most safe and effective for the end consumer. We are
confident that we can meet this objective with AESI.”
Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. and Canada’s Island Garden are two of
more than 50 companies that make up the Prince Edward Island Bioscience
Cluster.
Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. is the first Canadian company
currently designing and manufacturing competitively priced, modular,
expandable and automated supercritical fluid CO2 extraction
equipment for the medical marijuana industry in Canada, and is currently
expanding to US and Latin American markets. AESI’ s manufacturing
partner, Diversified Metal Engineering LP, is a full service, CRN, ASME,
ISO 9000 certified engineering and fabrication facility with over 25
years’ experience in the manufacturing of complex commercial scale
pressure systems.
Canada’s Island Garden Inc. operates within a new and highly
regulated system under the terms of the Access to Cannabis for Medicinal
Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). As a horticultural business, it also
stands on the shoulders of generations of the Jewell family’s farming
history and the culture of Prince Edward Island. The new, purpose-built
24,000 sq. ft. facility is divided into four grow rooms, a mother room,
and a nursery. CIGI is located in the BioCommons Research Park with 13
surrounding acres available for future expansion. CIGI is currently in
the process of finalizing a 100,000 sq. ft. expansion, which will
include building on to the existing facility as well as adding
substantial greenhouse space in order to keep up with the rapidly
increasing demand.