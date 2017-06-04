APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. Wants To Make The Difference For PKU People Thanks To An Innovative And Patented Technology

BALERNA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss independent
developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products,
announces today to enter the inherited metabolic disorders therapeutic
area by developing an innovative food for special medical purposes
(Medical Food), intended to offer a new treatment option to Phenylketonuria
(PKU) patients, families and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs).
PKU is a rare, genetic, recessive metabolic disorder affecting
about 50’000 people worldwide (on average 1:10’000 new born) and
characterized by the lack or the malfunctioning of a liver enzyme needed
to process phenylalanine (“PHE”), an essential amino acid. Excessive
amounts of PHE in the bloodstream are mirrored in the brain, impairing
the normal development of the central nervous system. If not properly
treated, PKU leads to severe, non-recoverable mental retardation and
major cognitive impairments. There is no cure for PKU, it can only be
treated through a strict, life-long, low-protein (low-PHE) dietetic
treatment combined with a daily assumption of Medical Food which
provides PHE-free amino acids and other important nutrients, needed due
to the dietary restrictions of PKU patients.
APR developed and patented a technology to provide PKU patients
with an innovative PHE-free Medical Food, engineered to allow a physiological
absorption of amino acids, mimicking that of dietary proteins. This
advanced formulation has the potential of contributing to maintain
PHE levels within the recommended ranges, with less prominent
fluctuations of PHE levels over time. Furthermore, with the applied
patented technology, the product results odor, taste and aftertaste
free, for a better and lasting patient compliance to the dietary
treatment, fulfilling one of the needs of PKU patients.
“Consistently with our mission, with this patented technology we mean
to set the pace for PKU people, who, in addition to specific nutritional
needs, have to deal also with the clinical implications of a life-long
treatment and dietary restrictions. Having this in mind, we leveraged
our extensive know-how in pharmaceutical technologies to develop an
innovative medical food, which we are confident will deliver tangible
and significant benefits to PKU patients, enabling them to completely
exploit their current and future potential. Our dream is to make a real
difference for those who live and deal with PKU” – Paolo Galfetti,
CEO of Applied Pharma Research, states.
Scientific literature and clinical experience strongly recommend to PKU
patients a strict dietetic treatment in order to control PHE levels in
the blood, thus maintaining the plasma PHE levels within the appropriate
range, that vary according to different stages of children growth.
Dietary compliance is still a key issue in PKU management; moreover,
despite the diet, some neurological or psychosocial issues may occur.
“Starting from these scientific and clinical evidences we began our
research and for the first time, the application of a pharmaceutical
technology to a Medical Food brings a real change in the spectrum of the
amino acid mixes, currently the main tool able to support PKU patients
in their life-long necessity of controlling blood PHE levels. As a
result, our solution, which aims at allowing patients to absorb a
nutritionally adequate mix of amino acids in a more physiological
manner, has the potential to modulate those unwanted – and sometimes
hidden – disabilities expressed by some PKU patients, with plausible
benefits on the quality of their lives.” Giorgio Reiner, Corporate
Director R&D of Applied Pharma Research, states.
About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.
APR is a Swiss,
independent developer of science driven, patent protected Healthcare
products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven,
value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in
selected therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR is
currently focused on 2 (two) areas: (i) internally developed and
financed (alone or together with our co-development partners)
proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies
for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by
offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service
arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded
products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling
pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered
into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies
in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis.
For press releases and other company information visit: www.apr.ch