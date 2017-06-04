e-Therapeutics: Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e-Therapeutics plc
(“e-Therapeutics” or the “Company”)
e-Therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX), the drug discovery company, announces
that further to the Company’s announcement on 9 January 2017, Dr.
Raymond Barlow has today assumed his position as Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Barlow, aged 48, was previously Executive Director of Corporate
Development at Amgen Inc. based in Switzerland. Dr. Barlow brings to
e-Therapeutics broad experience of drug discovery, development and
commercialization, acquired through regional and global roles in the
biotech and pharmaceutical sector. His previous responsibilities have
included scientific, business and corporate roles with AstraZeneca,
Crucell NV and Johnson and Johnson.
All information announced by the Company on 9 January 2017 pursuant to
Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies
remains true and accurate.
Ray Barlow, CEO of e-Therapeutics, said:
"e-Therapeutics is at the forefront of a new wave of science and has
created a unique, computational-based drug discovery platform. This
platform uses a range of truly cutting-edge technologies, including
artificial intelligence.
"I am convinced of the value in the platform and our differentiated
approach to drug discovery, which should allow us and potential partners
to more efficiently discover more effective drug treatments.
"My near-term aim is to ensure that our resources are appropriately
focused on activities that are of the greatest commercial potential to
support our ambition of creating value for our shareholders. As part of
this process, I am looking forward to engaging with our key stakeholders
as well as subsequently positioning and promoting the Company to an
industry which needs the assets and solutions we can provide."
Background Information on Dr Raymond Barlow
Having completed a BSc in Chemistry from Leeds University in 1990, Dr.
Barlow moved to the University of Manchester, from where he gained a PhD
in Chemistry in 1994. He then spent a year at McGill University,
Montreal as a post doctoral Fellow before entering the pharmaceutical
industry as a senior scientist with Zeneca in Pharmaceutical R&D’s
Technology Access and Strategic Alliances team, of which he later became
Team Leader in 1998.
Following the merger with Astra, he became a Global Manager in the
Discovery and Development function, in-licensing technologies and
working on the development of a range of molecules, including those in
oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory and inflammatory disease areas.
Upon completion of a year as a Senior Business Analyst he was appointed
Director of Corporate Development, reporting into AstraZeneca’s London
HQ. In this role he was involved in a number of transactions and was
part of the team responsible for shaping AstraZeneca’s strategy with the
Board, including its move into biologics. During this period he
graduated from Manchester Business School with an MBA and in 2004 he
stepped out of the BD function into a Regional commercial leadership
role in Brussels covering 14 countries in CEE and Russia.
After 10 years with AstraZeneca , Ray moved into the biotech sector
working in senior business development roles for Microscience Limited
and Emergent Solutions Inc (EBS: NASDAQ). During this period Ray
out-licensed a portfolio of Meningitis B assets (invented at Imperial
College) to Sanofi and was involved with the team that successfully
listed EBS on NASDAQ.
Ray then spent 5 years running his own business (BD solutions Limited)
focused upon aiding clients on corporate development and
commercialisation projects. During this period he was CEO of Asterion
Ltd, delivering research deals with Genzyme and Ipsen. In 2010 he joined
Crucell NV and was instrumental in the sale of the business to Johnson &
Johnson for whom he worked on a wide range of infectious disease and
vaccine deals, before joining Amgen in 2012. At Amgen he has also
completed numerous deals including immuno-oncology deals with Boehringer
Ingelheim and Genenta, international commercial deals with GSK and
Mitsubishi Tanabe as well as playing a key part in the acquisition of
Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Dezima Pharma BV.
About e-Therapeutics plc
e-Therapeutics plc (“e-Therapeutics” or “the Company”) is a drug
discovery company with a unique and proprietary in silico
discovery platform based on the application of network science to the
modelling and analysis of cellular processes and leveraging public and
proprietary chemical biology and “multi-omics” data.
The Company is applying its computational platform to the discovery of
new drug candidates for which it can secure robust intellectual property
(IP) rights. The therapeutic focus of the Company’s discovery activity
is in areas of complex disease with unmet medical need, including
immuno-oncology.
The platform is highly productive and, in new discovery projects, it
consistently generates hits in phenotypic screens that have been
progressed into potent, selective, novel drug-like molecules of multiple
chemotypes.
Significant numbers of active molecules can be identified from screens
of modest size, providing gains in both cost and time and enabling the
use of more physiological assays thereby increasing the likelihood that
candidates arising from the approach will translate into clinically
efficacious drugs.
It is based in Oxford, UK. For more information, visit www.etherapeutics.co.uk.